Sajid Javid Returns to Cabinet to Stop British Epidemic | Sajid Javid





Sajid Javid may have already worked in two of the state’s most tested offices as Prime Minister and Home Secretary. But on Saturday he got into the biggest and most challenging job right now: the job of a health secretary.

Javid must not only lead the country in the final stages of the pandemic, but ensure it gets to the end what Boris Johnson called the irreversible path to freedom.

But assuming we’ve reached that destination, he has to do a much more difficult task. It’s about keeping up with the vast backlog of delayed work and remodeling services to make them more responsive to future epidemics. time round.

Then there will be huge challenges in social welfare that are brutally and horribly exposed as inappropriate not only in the pandemic but also in the 21st century. Add to this the anticipated post-pandemic mental health crisis and his tray will overflow.

In a sense, Javid finds it easier to find a new job than before. His short term as prime minister ended after defeat in a power struggle with Johnson for a government role by Dominic Cummings. Now Cummings is gone and never coming back. Those stimulants don’t get in the way.

But from now on, every battle Javid fights has another familiar issue: money. How to fund reorganized and modernized health care services from Treasury vaults already exposed to the epidemic. How to modernize social welfare without puncturing public finances, taxing or cutting pensions. The prospect of either one would be very unpopular with the Tory party and its members.

Hancock must have had his enemies. Johnson may have thought that Hancock had made a huge mistake by failing to protect nursing homes and residents during the pandemic, but the former health secretary was at his job even before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. He turned the plague upside down, and knew every failure, calamity, and success as well. It was evident in his recent evidence to the Health Sciences Committee when Cummingss responded to allegations that he was incapable of making mistakes.

Filmed by Dominic Cummings, Special Advisor for No 10 in 2020. Photo: Will Oliver/EPA

Javid has no such knowledge. He has to move quickly through the streets, starting in Go on a pandemic-exclusive board. Then you have to plan for the future NHS. Hancock was due to introduce legislation this week on NHS reform in the wake of the Lansley reforms that would streamline services and place more power in the hands of the Secretary of State. Javid needs to make sure he likes the plan before adopting it. There is a possibility of delay. Whatever new plans for social welfare, Javid should be re-examined as well. Everything goes back to the drawing board.

The health sector was worried and relieved that Hancock had left, and his authority was finally shattered after weeks of negative talk, mostly from Cummings.

Dr. Katherine Henderson, Chancellor of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said she would like to thank Hancock for supporting the review of how hospitals measure emergency room performance so that A&E is not running out of resources.

I hope his successor understands the link between elective and unscheduled treatment. We cannot operate successfully without the other.

Javid will be walking into a new department with a rough road ahead. All that will be empty will be the Secretary of State.

Vic Rayner, CEO of the National Care Forum, said: The social welfare sector needs Sajid Javid to urgently push the reform agenda. There can be no further delay on this. It is important that his ambitions for social work go beyond quick solutions, and that he has a long-term future that is strong in his ambition and supported by an unambiguous investment agenda that guarantees the social welfare we all want and need. You can change your life now and in the future.

Shadow health assistant Jonathan Ashworth has suggested that he will face some of his own financial difficulties. During his brief period as prime minister, Javid failed to reverse the tori cuts that health care suffered. With high waiting lists, delayed cancer treatments, and young people struggling to get mental health care, his challenge is to lower the waiting list, help the NHS recruit the staff it needs, raise salaries, and continue to suffer social welfare. is to solve it. and huge wounds.

Speaking of the announcement of the new health secretary, Pat Cullen, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal College of Nursing, said: Sajid Javid needs to get started. With the relentless pressure on the nursing workforce, our role in protecting our country during the pandemic, and our role in providing immunization programs, we expect to face an urgency.

Javids’ immediate priorities are addressing the shortage of nursing staff and paying equitably for highly skilled, safety-critical jobs.

