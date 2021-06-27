Temperatures soar as heat wave hits western US and Canada | Weather News





The extreme and prolonged heatwave raises concerns for the elderly, homeless and other particularly vulnerable people.

Authorities in the western United States and Canada are warning residents to take precautions as a historic heat wave hit the region on Saturday, raising temperatures and prompting local authorities to open cooling centers in the area. ’emergency.

All of the U.S. states of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California were subject to an excessive heat warning as temperatures were expected to rise dramatically over the weekend and next week, a declared the National Weather Service (NWS).

This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in recorded history for the Northwest Interior, the NWS said.

Across the region, dozens of daily record temperatures are expected to be set, with monthly and even all-time highs threatened with dropping, the service said.

Some of the affected areas are generally used to milder weather and many residents lack air conditioning, which has raised concerns about the safety of the elderly, homeless and others particularly vulnerable in extreme heat.

Abram Horn, 3, enjoys crushed ice with his brother Ephraim Horn, 5, and father Trevor Horn during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington on June 26 [Karen Ducey/Reuters]The hot weather made berry growers scramble to pluck the crops before they rot on the vines, and fisheries officials were scrambling to protect endangered sockeye salmon from the too hot water of River.

Stores have sold their portable air conditioners and fans, some hospitals have canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities have opened cooling centers, baseball teams have canceled or moved weekend games and utilities prepared for possible power outages.

Officials in Multnomah County, Oregon, were asking for volunteers to help staff at cooling centers, while Portland General Electric said about 120 crews were working weekends to respond to any outages, though the utility said it had no plans to interrupt service.

In Seattle, Washington, local resident James Bryant purchased an air conditioner in anticipation of the extreme heat. Most of the houses in town do not have air conditioning. My house is already hot, and so with the extra heat over the next few days, I have kids, I have to make sure they don’t get too hot too, Bryant said.

Spray discs

North of the border, the Canadian government has also issued a heat warning for parts of the western provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as the Yukon and the Northern Territories. Where is.

I like to break a record, but it’s like breaking them and pulverizing them, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told local news outlet CTV News. It is warmer in parts of western Canada than in Dubai.

The heat wave comes after official data showed that earlier this month 88% of the western United States was in a state of drought made worse by climate change. The lakes have been at historically low levels and restrictions have been placed on water use in the area.

WA expects record heat over the next week. We are increasing the capacity of many cooling centers by removing restrictions on the number of people who can be inside these locations. It is a way to temporarily remedy the effects of the heat wave on health.https: //t.co/R2L9sKpKPv

Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 25, 2021

Experts told Al Jazeera that drought caused by climate change is drying up reservoirs and also contributing to the onset of the wildfire season.

The southwestern United States is going through a period of prolonged drought, or mega-drought, like we haven’t seen in observations of the past few millennia, said John Abatzoglou, associate professor at the University of California who studies climate. and the weather.

Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington who studies global warming and its effects on public health, said the extended thermal dome was a taste of the future for the Pacific Northwest as change climate is reshaping weather patterns around the world.

Around the world, we know that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of heat waves. It’s going to take some getting used to in the future, she told the Associated Press news agency.

