The UK has opened a direct vaccination site as it grapples with a delta-led case spike.





London UK reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since early February on Saturday. This is because the National Health Service implemented the ZAP initiative to further increase immunization rates.

Government statistics show that another 18,270 people across the UK have tested positive for the virus. This is the highest daily figure since February 5th. Nearly 100,000 people tested positive across the country over the past week, a nearly 50% increase from the previous week. .

This has raised questions about whether the UK will be able to end its lockdown restrictions as planned. The Conservative government has already delayed the move once and reset it to July 19th from last Monday. Other parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following similar plans.

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday. Some threw tennis balls into Downing Street, home to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office and residence. Shame and some shouted.

Daily cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. The delta strain first identified in India is considered by government scientists to be 40 to 80 percent more contagious than the previous dominant strain, which accounts for nearly every new case in the UK.

Most of the new confirmed cases belong to the younger age group who have not yet received the Covid vaccine. Hundreds of visiting vaccination sites have opened in the UK over the weekend, including stadiums and shopping centers, to boost vaccine levels, especially among younger people.

This is a phenomenal achievement and it is fantastic to see so many young people step forward for the jab as so many young people are trying to protect themselves and their loved ones, said vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi.

As of Saturday, nearly two-thirds of the UK population had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48% had it twice.

A recent analysis by the UK Department of Public Health found that two doses of the main vaccine used in the UK are highly effective against hospitalizations of the delta strain at 96% for Pfizer Biontech’s vaccine and 92% for AstraZeneca’s Zab.

Over the past few weeks, the number of hospitalizations and deaths has increased, but not at the same rate as infections. On Saturday, the government said another 227 people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,505. The figure fell short of the level recorded earlier this year, when the second surge peaked at close to 40,000 hospitalizations. Virus-related deaths are also relatively low at 23.

