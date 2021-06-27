Recently: UK health secretary resigns over scandal





London’s UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has resigned after violating social distancing rules with an aide he claims was having an affair.

The tabloid Sun newspaper published an image showing married Hancock and chief aide Injina Cola D’Angelo kissing in the Department of Health office.

In a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government was honestly indebted to those who sacrificed so much to this epidemic when we let them down.

Johnson was faced with widespread calls to fire Hancock, who apologized for violating social distancing rules. Coladangelo is a friend of Hancocks, who he had been with at Oxford University, and was appointed to his department last year.

Late Sunday and Friday also posted a video of the hug that prompted the main opposition Labor party to consider his position hopelessly unsustainable. Some Conservative lawmakers have asked Hancock to quit because he didn’t put into practice what he preached during the epidemic.

The last thing I want is for my private life to distract us from the single-minded focus that keeps us out of this crisis, Hancock said in his resignation letter.

I apologize once again for breaking the guidelines, and for this, I apologize to my family and loved ones. I also have to be with my kids now.

Another thing is happening:

Product information on Washington-Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines now warns of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect of injections.

However, government health officials say the benefits of a vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh the risks from side effects that are most common in people under the age of 30.

Food and pharmacies are particularly at risk after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and symptoms usually appear within a few days after vaccination. Factual data show that people should seek medical attention immediately if they experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or a fast, pounding, or pounding heart after vaccination.

The FDA noted changes in the fact sheet for patients and health care providers on a website posted on Friday. The move came after a committee advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccinations discussed the matter on Wednesday.

After that meeting, top government health officials and medical institutions issued an unusual joint statement that side effects are extremely rare and usually mild in young people, and that many people recover on their own or with minimal treatment.

London UK recorded the most new coronavirus infections since early February. Even though the National Health Service has implemented a zap initiative to increase immunization rates.

Another 18,270 people across the UK tested positive for the virus, according to government statistics on Saturday, the highest daily figure since February 5.

Nearly 100,000 people tested positive in the past week. That’s an almost 50% increase over the previous week and has raised questions about whether lockdown restrictions will end as planned.

Hundreds of visit vaccination sites have recently surged, including stadiums and shopping centers that opened in the UK over the weekend. Increasing the number of vaccines, especially among younger age groups.

Customers at City Winerys flagship restaurant in New York must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter, although most other restaurants in the city don’t require it. And it’s not needed at other city winery sites around US company CEO Michael Dorf.

Many companies across the United States have been reluctant to require customers to prove immunizations. And the public and politicians in many places have made it clear that they are not interested in the idea.

In fact, far more states have banned proof-of-immunity policies than have created smartphone-based programs that allow people to digitally display their immunization status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masks when dining or gathering indoors for people who are not fully vaccinated. However, few states require it, and most businesses rely on voluntary compliance, even in places where immunization rates are low, where COVID-19 cases are increasing.

Moscow Russia reports the highest number of COVID-19 deaths this year as it grapples with a sharp surge in infections that have brought new restrictions in some regions.

The national coronavirus task force said on Saturday that 619 people have died in the past one day. This is the most since December 24th. There were 21,665 new infections, nearly 1,300 more than the day before and more than double the 9,500 reported on June 1.

More than a third of new infections have occurred in Moscow. The city will start a system on Monday where restaurant services will be limited to those who can show that they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Eighteen regions have mandated immunizations this month for employees in certain sectors.

KAMPALA, Uganda Virus cases are skyrocketing in Uganda, and scarce beds are much more expensive.

And concerns are growing over allegations of patient exploitation by private hospitals that have demanded upfront and increased costs.

Uganda is one of the African countries where the number of infections is skyrocketing due to a severe vaccine shortage. The country has vaccinated less than 1% of its 44 million people.

One observer says that without a national health insurance system, COVID-19 highlighted that Uganda’s health care could be commoditized and available to the highest bidders.

Helsinki Finnish health authorities have noticed a surge in coronavirus cases due to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia after the European Championships in St. Petersburg.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare has urged all passengers traveling from St. Petersburg to Finland via bus companies to apply for a coronavirus test. Finland played twice during Euro 2020 group matches in St. Petersburg.

It is estimated that at least 2,000 Finns traveled the city for the match. The head of the Finnish Institute of Health said so far more than 120 cases of the virus have been detected from passengers returning from St. Petersburg.

Mexico City Mexico says it will reopen two makeshift wards to deal with recurrences of COVID-19 cases after closing temporary hospital spaces for months as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Two temporary 30- and 40-bed wards will open on a reserve in a hospital parking lot in the state of Baja California Sur.

Mexico has reported a 14% increase nationally compared to last week, after a number of months of declines in coronavirus cases. Nationwide, hospital occupancy is around 17% of capacity, but has risen to worrisome levels in some states.

Mexico has recorded more than 232,300 COVID-19 deaths, but the government estimates the actual death toll is around 360,000.

AP communication

