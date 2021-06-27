



FILE – In a file photo on Thursday 31 March 2016, a ‘Leave’ supporter holds a banner near the Election Commission in London. Five years ago, the British voted in a referendum to ensure relations between Britain and its European neighbors. On June 23, 2016, the voters’ decision was narrow but clear. From 52% to 48% decided to leave the European Union. It took me over 4 years to actually take a break. Ex-partners, like many divorced couples, are still arguing about money and trust. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

On Wednesday, five years ago in London, the British voted in a referendum to ensure precarious relations between Britain and its European neighbors.

fat chance.

On June 23, 2016, the voters’ decision was narrow but clear. From 52% to 48% decided to leave the European Union. It’s actually been over four years since the breakup, and former partners, like many divorced couples, are still arguing over money and trust.

And five years after the brutal referendum campaign that sparked family disputes and strife in the neighborhood, Britain is still divided in Europe.

“The UK is still largely divided by the Brexit advantages,” said John Curtice, a polling expert at the University of Strathclyde. He said voters are almost exactly 50/50 split between “voters” and “leave” supporters, and relatively few have changed their minds since 2016.

“More than four in five people say they will vote the same way they did five years ago,” Curtice said.

The country is also divided on the success of Brexit. In 2016, Brexit activists argued that leaving the EU would not only restore Britain’s sovereignty, but also save the country’s money. Notoriously, activists adorned the double-decker bus, claiming that Brexit would give the UK an additional $488 million per week to spend on national health services it loves. The UK’s net contribution to the EU was actually about half that.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government claims Brexit brings new economic opportunities. The UK recently signed its first post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia and has applied to join the Pacific Rim trade partnership.

However, the UK’s trade with the EU, which accounted for half of all imports and exports before Brexit, fell by 20% after the UK went into full economic rest at the end of 2020. Much of that influence comes from Brexit.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at King’s College London, said Brexit will be a “significant but not tragic” issue for UK economic growth for years to come.

“It’s not a rupture, it’s a slow punk,” he said.

The referendum ended the career of then Prime Minister David Cameron, who at the time advocated staying in the EU and soon quit. His successor, Theresa May, attempted a divorce deal that the European Union and British Parliament would accept and resign in 2019, but failed.

The two most famous Brexit champions have mixed fortunes. Former British Independence Party leader Nigel Farage did more than anyone else to make Brexit come true, but failed to win a seat in Parliament despite repeated attempts. He founded and left the Brexit party, maintaining the public eye as the most supportive of Donald Trump in Britain. He is currently out of front-line politics.

Johnson, who led the official “voting leave” campaign, became prime minister in 2019 by promising to “finish Brexit” after years of debate. He succeeded in leading the UK out of the EU and immediately faced another crisis – the coronavirus pandemic.

He is leading a divided country beyond Brexit. Far from bringing Britain together, Brexit tore ties between different parts of the UK.

It increased support for independence in Scotland, and voted to remain in the EU in 2016, but was forced to leave the bloc when the rest of the UK did. It also destabilized Northern Ireland by imposing new trade barriers between Northern Ireland bordering EU member Ireland and the rest of the UK, which has angered Northern Ireland’s pro-British union community.

As for the divorced couple themselves, Britain and the EU are battling. The UK is urging the UK to show flexibility unless it sticks to a Brexit deal, and the EU threatens legal action.

Britain’s Brexit Minister David Frost, who led the negotiations on the British side, said on Tuesday that many Brexit supporters like him were surprised at how unstable relations had become.

“It’s not what we want,” he said. “The faster you go through the settlement process, the better.”

