Banks should make cash accessible to everyone, says Age UK.





As the UK marches towards a cashless society, as Age UK urged, banks have a duty to make cash accessible to everyone.

The charity warns that millions of British citizens do not have easy access to cash and banking services, leaving many dependent on friends, family and neighbors to handle their financial problems, a situation that leaves many victims of financial abuse. I did.

Now the government is urging to ensure that ATMs or bank branches are within a reasonable travel distance of every UK household.

Similar obligations exist for other essential services such as water, electricity and postage, and Age UK warns that being blocked from cash and banking is the same as being excluded from society.

Age UK’s Charity Director Caroline Abrahams said: It’s time for governments to recognize how important paper money and coins are to our lives and treat the cash system as an integral part of infrastructure like utilities, postal and broadband.

The pandemic is causing the use of cash to plummet. Many expensive banks have closed, making cash access difficult (Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty)

According to the Age UKs Financial Lives 2020 survey, around 2.4 million people over the age of 65 in the UK rely heavily on cash for their daily lives. This is equivalent to 1 in 5 seniors.

In addition to the sharp drop in use of cash since the outbreak of the pandemic, the survey also found that millions of people do not have access to the cash they need to pay for essentials due to high-priced banks and ATM closures.

Their study found that between 2017 and 2020, nearly 13,000 free ATMs fell nearly 24%.

According to the survey, according to the survey, according to the survey, the survey showed that stores that refused to pay in cash when you or someone on your behalf tried to pay in cash made the problem worse.

A January 2021 YouGov survey found that more than half of people over 65 spent cash in the past week.

Not everyone can embrace digital.

Natalie Ceeney, Chairman of Access to Cash Review and current industry lead for Access to Cash Access Group, said: After the pandemic, more consumers are comfortable using online shopping or contactless or digital payments.

But today’s reports reiterate the fact that millions of people still depend on cash and there are some very vulnerable people who have no alternative.

While we were expecting talks on cash protection from the government soon, it’s also important for us to ensure that people have the ability to spend their money.

Lord Holmes of Richmond, Vice-President of the All-Party Congress Group on Fintech (Financial Technology), said:

However, not everyone can embrace digital, and it is important that the banking industry and government continue to work together to ensure that customers continue to accept option payments in cash, as well as support the ability to use digital.

