Labor has accused the UK government of leaving the European GPS program and endangering remote Scottish flights.





The party’s shadow transport secretary, Jim McMahon, raised concerns about the European Geostationary Overlay Service (EGNOS), a system that ensures safe air navigation.

McMahon, who wrote to British Transport Minister Grant Shapps, explained that Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) had already warned that the loss of service would be severely impacted.

Sign up for our political newsletter

Sign up for our political newsletter

Pointing to Scotland’s 11 regional airports, including Barra, Campbeltown, Tiree and Islay, McMahon warned that it relies heavily on aerial GPS-style programs for search and rescue and medical transportation.

Wick John OGrats’ airport is one of the potentially affected airports. Photo: Highland and Ireland Airports

He explained: Eliminating Localiser performance with minimum Vertical Guidance (LPV) lines would reduce access to HIALs airfields, which would have a significant adverse impact on service reliability, regularity and ultimately safety.

All HIAL airports provide essential lifelines and essential services on which islands and remote communities depend.

Their airport facilitates the transport of critically ill patients. It’s essential for patients with Covid-19 during the current pandemic, as well as for medical supplies, critical medical appointments, and passengers for search and rescue operations.

read more

read more

Manchester Travel Ban: Nicola Sturgeon and Andy Burnham Travel Ban Row Expands…

This goes beyond essential freight, postal and general provisions, and all essential services for Scotland’s remote communities.

Loss of access to EGNOS is of great concern as it could result in service cancellations and HIAL being unable to provide these important services.

Scotsman understands that the British government has negotiated to keep the system, but thinks it is too expensive.

Oldham West & Royton MPs added: “This is another example of the government’s approach to Brexit holding Britain back with a new bureaucracy and a new bureaucracy that makes things difficult in many industries.

Governments must act quickly to ensure that communities that depend on these airports are not left without critical services and safety is not compromised.

EGNOS is the first pan-European satellite navigation system and enhances the US GPS satellite navigation system, making it suitable for safety-critical applications such as flying aircraft or navigating ships through narrow channels.

This allows users in Europe and other regions to determine a location within 1.5 m.

In a letter to the Labor MP, British Air, Maritime and Security Secretary Robert Courts argued that the move did not “raise immediate safety concerns”.

He said: The British government worked hard to maintain the use of EGNOS and during the negotiations we continued to discuss the matter with the European side.

Ideally, the UK would like to be able to continue using its existing EGNOS contract of work (EWA), but the European Commission wanted the UK to fully participate in the EGNOS program at a cost that is not considered to provide good value to taxpayers. .

Unfortunately, it has been accepted that there is little chance of resuming negotiations with the European Commission on this issue, at least for the time being.

Courts explained that the UK government was currently exploring alternatives, but admitted that it would not be an immediate solution.

He said: Any new service could potentially provide an improved service to the UK mode of transport, but unfortunately it will take time and significant investment to implement.

If you haven’t already, consider subscribing to a digital subscription to support trusted, fact-checked journalism.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos