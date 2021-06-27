The national security risks of drought in the United States





Each new report on drought in the west this year reveals yet another record-breaking development: Hoover Dams Lake Mead is at its lowest level on record. More acres have already burned across California compared to the same time last year. Extraordinary demand for electricity is straining the Texas power grid.

As a former member of the U.S. intelligence community, I have no doubt that intelligence analysts in foreign capitals watch reports arrive with one goal in mind: to analyze the impact of these unprecedented developments on the world. security in the United States.

What might their analysis reveal?

That the warning lights are flashing red. That high temperatures, severe water stress, and the danger of outsized fires create both tangible security risks such as threats to US military infrastructure as well as more intangible and complicated risks such as increased unrest. societies in a country still recovering from politics and the pandemic. shocks of 2020.

Last year, wildfires diverted U.S. military personnel and resources from other missions, forced the evacuation of military bases, and reduced training days due to poor air quality. This year promises to be worse.

As the Director of the Joint Chiefs of the California National Guard said, each year our fire season grows longer. A 2019 report found 36 major military installations vulnerable to wildfires; Already this month, Beale Air Force Base in California and Camp Pendleton evacuated homes due to wildfires. A separate 2019 GAO report found that more than 100 U.S. military bases were at risk of running out of water, with the majority located in the western United States, where states are implementing water restrictions for the summer.

Although these impacts on military infrastructure are worrying, they are concrete and measurable. More uncertain and complex is the possibility that drought could contribute to social and political unrest that lead to violence.

What developments might non-U.S. Intelligence services be watching for indications that this is the case? Certainly, analysts will be familiar with the academic literature assessing how climate hazards intersect with state fragility to increase insecurity. Analysts will also have read the US National Intelligence Councils’ Global Trends Report, an unclassified look at the future security landscape, which notes that climate-related instability and conflict are more likely in countries. ethnically or religiously polarized; livelihoods heavily dependent on natural resources or agriculture; weak or illegitimate conflict resolution mechanisms; a history of violence; and low adaptive capacity.

Any intelligence analyst worth his salt would notice that parts of the United States meet at least some of these criteria. Their daily survey of the reports would reveal that as Western communities recover from the stress of the pandemic and intense fire season last year, the drought is straining already limited resources and forcing government officials federal, state and local authorities to make difficult choices about who has access to them. to these resources.

Their analysis could indicate that the current situation along the Oregon-California border illustrates the risk of growing tensions between communities with competing claims over dwindling water supplies. There, the federal government’s decision to shut off the floodgates of the Klamath Project irrigation system due to historically low water levels prompted some affected residents to threaten to forcefully open the irrigation canal.

The key question for the intelligence analyst, then, is whether the situation in Oregon is an aberration or a harbinger of what is to come? The researchers highlight two key ingredients that states need to maintain stability and avoid conflict in the face of climatic hazards: legitimacy and capacity.

Historically, the United States has had a lot of both. Yet, according to a recent poll by the Pew Research Center, Americans’ confidence in government is not only very low, it is also polarized with 36% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents expressing confidence, while only 9% Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the same. In terms of capacity, the United States could soon run out as well. Its hydraulic infrastructure, agricultural practices and land management techniques in the West were designed for a climate that no longer exists and that will be even more strained as the rate and intensity of climatic shocks increase in the coming years. come.

Where does that leave the intelligence analyst? Specifically, where does he leave the United States? The security risks of drought are high, but not yet inevitable. Assessing and understanding these risks is the first step in dealing with them. Rapid action to increase funding for adaptation and resilience measures is expected to follow, as will efforts to build climate skills among national security practitioners in the U.S. military, Department of Homeland Security and other. While reducing emissions is key to tackling the long-term climate crisis, the drought undoubtedly demonstrates that climate risks are already here, today, and that there is little time to waste in addressing them. .

Erin Sikorsky is Deputy Director of the Center for Climate and Security and Director of the International Military Council on Climate and Security. Previously, she was Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Council’s Strategic Futures Group in the United States, where she co-authored the Quadrennial Global Trends Report and led the environmental and climate security analysis of the United States. United States intelligence community.

