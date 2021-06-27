



Two-thirds of countries classified as not free because of their horrific record of human rights and civil liberties have received weapons licensed by the British government in the past decade, a new analysis shows.

From 2011 to 2020, the UK licensed 16.8 billion weapons to countries criticized by Freedom House, a human rights group funded by the US government.

Of the 53 countries disciplined for poor political and human rights records on the group list, the UK sold weapons and military equipment to 39.

Notable beneficiaries include Libya, which received a 9.3m assault rifle, military vehicle parts and ammunition. Last week was the focus of international peace talks aimed at stabilizing the country as armed groups and foreign powers vie for influence.

Further analysis of the London-based Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) found that over the same period, 11.8 billion weapons were approved by the British government on the Foreign Office-owned Human Rights Priority Countries list. Two-thirds of 21 of the 30 countries on the British government’s list of repressive regimes received British military equipment.

The Ministry of International Trade has also identified nine countries as key markets for arms exports, which they say are guilty of many human rights violations, including Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey.

The British government has already acknowledged that the Saudi-led coalition used weapons made by British companies to attack Yemen, and that Britain supplies more than half of the fighters the Middle East uses for bombing.

Currently, British-made weapons are playing a lethal role in Yemen and around the world. The arms sales that are being promoted today could be used for atrocities and abuses for years to come, said CAAT’s Andrew Smith.

Many countries on the Freedom House list will send their representatives to the September International Arms Fair in East London, with additional arms deals expected in the near future.

Wherever there is oppression and conflict, there will always be arms companies trying to profit from it, and there will be collusive governments to help them do that, Smith said.

Many of these sales target dictatorships, dictatorships and human rights violation regimes. They didn’t happen by chance. These arms sales would not have been possible without the direct support of Boris Johnson and his colleagues, Smith added.

Russia has also been one of the beneficiaries of British arms sales over the past decade, receiving 44 million British weapons, including ammunition, sniper rifle parts and gun silencers, according to the analysis. Moscow claimed last week that it pursued a British destroyer in Crimea waters with warning fire and bombs.

However, sales to Russia and Libya took place before continued arms embargoes were introduced for both countries, which critics say emphasizes the short-term thinking of most arms sales.

We asked the Ministry of International Trade for comment.

