Gwen Berry turns away from American flag during anthem at Olympic track and field trials in United States – The Denver Post





EUGENE, Ore. Over the past week, they played the national anthem once a night at the Olympic track and field trials in the United States.

On Saturday, the song began as outspoken activist Gwen Berry stood on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw.

As the music played, Berry placed his left hand on his hip and stirred. She did a quarter turn, so she was facing the stands, not the flag. Towards the end, she ripped off her black T-shirt with the words Activist Athlete “on the front and draped it over her head.

I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose, Berry said of the timing of the anthem. I was pissed off, to be honest.

Berry’s reaction to the Star-Spangled Banner was as remarkable as anything on the track on a scorching Saturday, the penultimate day of practice.

With temperatures reaching 101 degrees (38 Celsius) on the field, Berry earned her place, and her platform, at the Tokyo Olympics, grabbing third place just 2 inches over Janee Kassanavoid.

Berry has vowed to use his position to continue raising awareness of social injustices in his home country.

My purpose and mission is bigger than sport, said Berry. I’m here to represent those… who have died of systemic racism. This is the important part. That’s why I’m going. This is why I am here today.

Others who secured the right to wear red, white and blue in Tokyo included new champions Emily Sisson (10,000), Katie Nageotte (pole vault), Maggie Malone (javelin), Rai Benjamin (400 hurdles), Brittney Reese (long jump) and Gabby Thomas (200).

Thomas ran the 200 in 21.61 seconds, the third fastest time in history, passed only by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Allyson Felix finished fifth in this race, but had already secured his place in the 400.

Berry found it was no coincidence that she was in the foreground during the hymn. Unlike the Olympics, they do not play hymns to accompany the medal ceremonies during the trials. But the hammer throwers received their awards just before the start of the evening session, which kicked off the entire week with a filmed rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

US Athletics spokeswoman Susan Hazzard said the national anthem was due to be played at 5:20 p.m. today. We didn’t wait for the athletes to be on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule. On Saturday, the music started at 5:25 p.m.

And so, as winner DeAnna Price and second place Brooke Andersen stood motionless on the podium with their hands over their hearts and stared straight in front of the US and Oregon flags, Berry waved and walked on the third step. . Then turned away. And finally grabbed his T-shirt.

They said they were going to play it before they went out and then they played it when we were there, Berry said. But I don’t really want to talk about the anthem because it doesn’t matter. The hymn does not speak for me. He never did.

Berry’s gestures elicited virtually no reaction from the still full stands. And that was something far less than two summers ago, when Berry raised his fist on the podium after winning the Pan Am Games.

This protest led to a sanction, but ultimately prompted the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to pledge not to punish athletes who raise their fists or kneel during trials or in Tokyo. It’s a potential flashpoint for Tokyo, where the IOC has said it will enforce its Rule 50 which bans protests inside the lines. It was the same ban that fired sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Mexico Games.

Now Berry will head to her second Olympics and she saw what it would take to win something close to a similar time in Tokyo.

Price won with a 263-foot-6 (80.31-meter) throw, almost 7 feet longer than Berry’s throw. Price broke the competition record on four of his six throws, and the last two of those throws also broke the US record. She only became the second woman in history to cross 80 meters.

She had no problem sharing the stage with Berry.

I think people should say whatever they want. I’m proud of her, said Price.

She plans to go for gold with world record holder Anita Wlodarczyk from Poland, who is expected to be in Japan. Meanwhile, Andersen’s throw was only 2 inches off Berry’s personal best.

Berry said she had to straighten my body, mind and spirit for the Olympics. The women’s hammer throw begins August 1.

But Berry doesn’t think she needs to be on the podium in Tokyo to have the biggest impact.

I don’t need to do anything athletically, she said. What I need to do is speak on behalf of my community, represent my community, and help my community. Because it’s more important than sport.

