The UK economy is barely out of first gear, so now is not the time to brake | William Keegan





It’s hard not to laugh. The Bank of England has been desperately trying to meet its official inflation target, as the economy in certain sectors has recovered from the biggest production declines in centuries. Finally, we find that the CPI has risen 2.1% over the past 12 months, slightly above its target of 2%, and the rankings are panicking.

Sorry. I have to say a few grades. In the economic and financial circles, there is a debate over whether the recent rise in prices in certain sectors should raise interest rates as an early anti-inflationary measure, or whether a green recovery is budding.

To be honest, I think it’s too early to hit the brakes. While some parts of the economy are recovering, others have been deeply wounded to use nicknames that are fashionable among economists. As the prime minister’s emergency aid is withdrawn, we’ve heard terrifying prophecies from people close to the coal face about the massacre of burials. There is a growing consensus that we need a boom in investment in new technologies and certain older technologies. This would hardly require a deflationary monetary policy.

Demands for finance reach acceptance from all sides, but he is lifting his own mines. The impact of Brexit he advocated

Concerns about inflation should not be ignored. However, some historical context is required. Oil prices may have risen 50% since this recovery began. However, we are a bit far from what happened in 1973-74, when oil prices quintupled, making a huge contribution to accelerating inflation in the UK. Young readers should reach for a stiff cocktail or at least 25% stronger coffee. year.

Inflation is usually defined as a continuous rise in the average price, and one thing to watch out for is accelerating inflation. Despite the pockets of upside, the economy is nowhere near that point. Although I guessed this would come, the Brexit disaster didn’t help.

This brings us to another big domestic economic topic: the shootout on the Downing Street ranch between Big Spender Boris Johnson and Low Spender aside from Rishi Sunak, a Covid emergency.

Now prepare for the shock. I have one good thing to say about the worst prime minister since Northrod. Johnson declared the Cameron/Osborne austerity policy a mistake, as recorded in the Financial Times. Shall we repeat? mistake.

Now I have known many prime ministers over the years, and with my differences, I agree with the complaints that there are more ministers representing the spending department than the number of prudent finance managers in Cabinet 1. The Ministry of Finance, which has direct responsibility for keeping Swiss pocket knives ready to cut, will also be granted cabinet status.

But this is, in a way, a post-war situation. As President Joe Biden acknowledged, major Western economies must grow fast enough to achieve many enlightened societal goals while alleviating classic fears of declining debt. The demand for additional finance reaches acceptance in every way. But he has his own nominations. The impact of the catastrophic Brexit he advocated is significant. Both revenues and revenues are being hit hard in terms of revenues. While we were in the European Union we didn’t have to spend this ridiculous extra on the unprecedented trade deal of former global trade minister Liz Truss, as if she were in the revival of the Carry On movie.

And what is it! Food and beverage exports to the EU fell 46.6% in the first quarter. The British Legion cannot sell poppies in the EU. Because, like many people, there comes an extra cost with Brexit. There is a joke that when Johnson visits the farmers and fishermen who voted for Brexit in ignorance, they need extra bodyguards.

Can this wonderland ever think again? The myth is that it’s still very divisive, but I think the message is permeating. The Chesham and Amersham by-elections were a big blow for Brexiters. This is the constituency that my close friend, the late Sir Ian Gilmore, easily won and maintained to run five elections despite his opposition to Thatcherism.

In Chesham and Amersham, 55% of voters voted for Remain in the doomed referendum five years ago. Later, Sir Ian, Sir Gilmore, would have approved it.

He, like me, must have been delighted to hear the following from pollster Sir John Curtice: Despite the persistence of those who seceded in 2016 and are still strickens in the face of all the evidence, among those who did not vote in 2016, at least among those who became adults, Rejoiners were twice as likely as renouncers. one.

