US-Taiwan talks to focus on supply chains and digital commerce





Taiwan and the United States will discuss supply chain security and digital commerce in their first trade talks in five years, as countries seek to deepen economic ties amid mounting tensions with China.

Negotiations are due to start on Wednesday and will allow the two sides to put more emphasis on trade to match their efforts to strengthen security and political ties amid growing tensions with Beijing. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and threatens to invade it if Taipei resists unification indefinitely.

“We want to elevate our trade relations to the next level of cooperation, a level suitable for the future,” John Deng, Taiwan trade representative, told the Financial Times. “We would like to talk about supply chains, digital trade and trade facilitation. “

Washington’s decision to resume talks under the Trade and Investment Framework (Tifa) marks a departure from the Trump administration, which prioritized a limited trade deal with Beijing.

Taiwan has been pushing for a bilateral trade deal since President Tsai Ing-wen opened up the country’s market to American beef and pork last week, a step long demanded by Washington.

Deng acknowledged that it might not be possible to reach such an agreement immediately. “An BTA is our ideal and it is reality,” he said. “[The US] will not too quickly enter into bilateral trade agreement talks with any country. But we can gradually lead the way.

Sarah Bianchi, who has been appointed deputy US trade representative, said Thursday that the re-engagement with Taiwan under Tifa was an example of the Biden administration working with allies “to meet China’s growing challenge.”

“I don’t think the Trump administration has integrated trade and strategic policy,” said Jeff Schott of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think tank. “The Biden administration clearly takes a more holistic approach to relations with China and views the relationship with Taiwan as a more critical one.”

The new talks follow an internal debate in Washington that included calls from the State Department to add an economic component to efforts to strengthen ties with Taipei.

Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, had been less enthusiastic, but national security adviser Jake Sullivan urged her office to initiate talks, according to four people familiar with the situation.

“Ambassador Tai and the Biden administration are committed to strengthening our economic and trade relationship with Taiwan, and we look forward to discussing a range of issues at this week’s Tifa meeting,” USTR said. .

The United States should focus on semiconductor supply chain security and digital commerce, while urging Taipei to follow through on its commitment to open its market to U.S. pork.

Tsai’s government has done little to encourage the public to accept American pork, which may contain controversial traces of the food additive ractopamine. A referendum organized by the Taiwanese opposition on the admission of American pork is due to be held in August.

Deng warned that a decision against opening the market could derail discussions. “Will the United States continue the Tifa talks and further deepen our trade relationship?” I think they wouldn’t – they would say if you can’t even deal with these current issues, why should we discuss future issues with you? ” he said.

“But we must not continue to rely mainly on one market, it is just too big a threat for Taiwan,” he added, referring to China.

Digital commerce, one of the issues the two sides are focusing on, covers topics such as the duty-free trade of digital products, barriers to localization of data, cybersecurity and privacy rules.

Wendy Cutler, a former US trade negotiator, said it would be crucial for the talks to lead to joint initiatives, rather than just “a commitment to talk and coordinate more” to effectively strengthen trade ties.

Cutler suggested that the United States and Taiwan could work virtually together to map semiconductor supply chains amid a global chip shortage.

