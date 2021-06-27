



They think they’re happy enough despite missing out on the big celebrations that are currently taking place in schools across the UK.

You must have missed the announcement made by the London Ministry of Education earlier this week. We are encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Country Day in the UK on 25 June, making a statement where children can learn about the values ​​of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect that we share.

Unfortunately, departmental respect has not been implemented to ensure that Scottish children are actually in class even on Fridays. In fact, many Scottish schools have summer on Thursday.

Year 7 students sing the One Britain One Nation Day song in the school hall of Carlton Bowling College, West Yorkshire.

There is something gloriously disappointing about this recent bid by the British government to bring the nations of the Union together. Ministers are not tired of expressing their unwavering support for the UK, but attempts to shift from sentiment to action are invariably horrendous.

It was not surprising that former First Deputy Secretary Nicola Sturgeon mocked this latest British government initiative. It also includes a song with a great British chorus that kids can sing in class. She tried to imagine that there would be outrage if the Scottish government insisted or even encouraged Scottish school children to sing songs about how great Scotland is.

Now, you might think this is somewhat of a bummer from a party leader who once celebrated Easter with pictures of SNP kids rolling eggs, and frankly, holding a press conference in Bannockburn, built on Scottish foundations. Exceptional, but Sturgeon can’t be blamed for swinging a banjo whenever the British government puts a cow butt in front of her.

When he became prime minister, Johnson declared himself Federal Minister. Every decision he makes will be informed by his desire to strengthen the ties that bind the four nations.

Former First Deputy Secretary Nikolaster. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

How the mind of the wise Scottish Tories sank when Johnson said. Conservatives north of the border would prefer to limit the prime minister’s efforts to save the Union to being far away.

When Johnsons came to the top of government, Scottish-born cabinet minister Michael Gove pointed out that he would have a more thoughtful influence on the drafting of a pro-union message.

It doesn’t seem particularly thoughtful to me to invite children to sing a song about how wonderful England is. In fact, the UK government’s pro-union message seems to be aimed at the Scots who don’t need to be persuaded. Just as there are Scottish nationalists who will never reject the idea that independence alone will do, there are Scottish unionists who will never consider a yes vote in future referendums.

But between these two tribes of flag-waving fanatics, there are quite a few moderate voters who will be open to persuasion from both sides if they have to go through a second referendum process.

I have long thought that the nationalist marchers blocking the streets of our city with Scottish flamboyant and weary looks would undermine their cause by turning off those moderate voters, and I think the UK government’s current approach is self-defeating.

All major coalition parties have struggled in recent years to articulate a compelling, clear and thoughtful vision of the coalition to tell a story that resonates with central Scotland. The Conservatives seem to keep fighting.

The best thing Tories can come up with right now is to not allow a second referendum. Last week Gove reiterated the prime minister’s objection to being another constitutional vote this time for the remainder of the Westminster Parliamentary term. This is not true for many strategies.

Of course, there may still be a majority opposing independence, but their current position in Tori provides ammunition to the SNP. Why do they ask the Scots? Should Boris Johnson Prevent You From Exercising Your Democratic Rights? This message has mileage.

Now the Tories approach is for the poor to get access to the red bills. Hide it in a drawer and hope it solves the problem. This is not a serious reaction.

And it’s not even getting the kids involved in a slightly creepy classroom celebration of British Castle.

Perhaps the most perplexing thing about the British government’s current efforts to impose a British identity is that it gives some relief to the SNP, which is currently dealing with constitutional issues.

Despite the best efforts of nationalists, the majority of Scots still favor the Commonwealth. Frustration with the status has caused divisions within the Scottish nationalist class, and some SNP members believe Sturgeon is too cautious on the matter.

Throughout the Yes movement, there are those who think the First Deputy Minister should prepare for a referendum whether Britain wants it or not, including former SNP leader Alex Salmond, who now leads the Alba party.

Surely the smart move for unionists right now is to get the nationalists to continue the good old-fashioned civil war?

It would be desirable not to include children if they had to take up arms and escalate the conflict with their opponents.

There will be plenty of time for these youngsters to grow into furious members of one tribe or another fighting for the future of England. But now you can’t miss it?

