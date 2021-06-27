Sports Fans Alert: At British Summer Events You Will Be a Guinea Pig | corona virus





Those attending major sporting events over the next few weeks should explicitly state that they are engaging in potentially dangerous research, scientists warn.

About 40,000 fans are expected to attend the England vs. Germany showdown at Wembley on Tuesday, with crowds expected to reach 60,000 for the semi-finals and finals next week. Tens of thousands of people will be heading to Wimbledon starting tomorrow and 140,000 are expected to be at Silverstone next month for the British Grand Prix.

Health experts say these events are being allowed purely to determine the risks associated with a major gathering to be held at the end of the year as the country tries to sort of normalize.

These are research projects. This is the only reason they are allowed, said Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He added that he is concerned that people are buying tickets without realizing that these events are only allowed at large gatherings to assess the likelihood of the virus spreading.

You need to do this to fully open up sports and cultural events. I agree, but the people buying the tickets are fully aware of the risks involved, and the purpose of the event is to measure what risks are posed.

Last week, the UK government’s event research program reported that it had found that those who attended a series of sports and entertainment events held in April and May had no higher rates of coronavirus infection than the then general population.

The news sparked encouraging noises from the government that large events could be held without restrictions from July 19th.

But Edmunds paid attention. The events studied over the past two months were held at a time when there were relatively few attendees and the prevalence of the virus in the general population was also very low. It’s much higher today, and the crowds at future events will be much larger and denser, he added. We have to keep that in mind, he said. The majority of those who participated in the pilot did not return PCR tests. [after the event], which casts more doubts about the results.

This was backed up by Shaun Fitzgerald of the University of Cambridge’s Department of Engineering. These events are part of a research program and would not proceed without a scientific purpose.

Ground staff marks a line on the court of the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon. Photo: AELTC/Thomas Lovelock/PA

The data we have on the spread of the virus at these gatherings will inform decisions about future large gatherings at the end of the year.

Fitzgerald added that crowd studies planned for the euro, Wimbledon and Silverstone are equivalent to clinical trials in which people collaborate to test the efficacy and safety of drugs and vaccines for society.

It is very important for everyone present to understand that this is part of the research activity.

During the course of the study, scientists will study the impact of pinch points where attendees can gather. availability of masks and ventilation; the impact of the test; and the effectiveness of social distancing measures.

The Scientific Influenza Group (SPI-B) analysis of behavior also identified travel to and from places as a potentially greater risk than behavior in the place itself, where the activity could be more regulated, added social psychology professor John Drury. . at the University of Sussex.

Another point, however, is that risk behaviors such as proximity and contact are driven by psychological processes that can be altered.

As part of that, it’s really important to provide fans with key information like the importance of not breathing someone else’s air.

