Holloway narrowly misses world record on successful day at US testing





June 27 (Reuters) – Grant Holloway narrowly missed the world record in the 110-meter hurdles on a successful day during the US trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after missing a hundredth of a second off Aries Merritt’s 2012 world record of 12.80 in his semi-final earlier on Saturday.

“I just think at this point (a world record is) very possible,” Holloway said. “A lot of people have said that I will never be able to run in 12.9 again by just continuing to find ways to improve myself.”

Also on their way to Tokyo in the 110m hurdles, 2016 Olympian Devon Allen and 2019 national champion Daniel Roberts, who finished second and third respectively in 13.10 seconds and 13.11 seconds.

Gabby Thomas won the women’s 200m in 21.61 seconds, the third fastest time ever in the event and the fastest in more than three decades, only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner having run it faster.

“I haven’t figured it out yet. It means a lot to me,” said Thomas, 24, on her way to her first Games, with Rio Olympian Jenna Prandini finishing second in 21.89 and Anavia Battle breaking through. way to the third in 21.95.

It was a bittersweet farewell for nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix, 35, who had already struck his ticket to Tokyo in the 400m but failed in the 200m, finishing fifth in his last trials event in the United States, 17. after she made her Olympic debut.

“I just wanted to understand everything and do my best to say thank you to everyone who supported me,” said Felix, her legacy already cemented in the pantheon of athletics greats as the most decorated American woman in history. Sport.

‘MORE FUEL’

In the men’s 400m hurdles, 23-year-old Rai Benjamin won the final in 46.83 seconds, the second fastest time in history, just 0.05 off the world record.

“It hurts a bit that he’s right there and I can’t catch him, but it’s just more fuel for the fire,” said Benjamin, the son of famous cricketer Winston Benjamin.

He and his qualifying colleagues are all first-time Olympians, with Kenny Selmon, 24, finishing second in 48.08 and David Kendziera, 26, third in 48.38.

Off the track, reigning world champion DeAnna Price extended her own American hammer throw record with a throw of 80.31 meters, which only Polish double Olympic gold medalist Anita Wodarczyk surpassed.

“Me throwing over 80 yards is pretty crazy. To be in this territory is a real honor,” said Price, with Brooke Andersen (77.72 yards) and Gwendolyn Berry (73.50 yards) ready to go. join in Tokyo.

And in the pole vault, Katie Nageotte, 30, broke a world record of 4.95 meters, with just two women having jumped higher.

Emily Sisson won the rescheduled 10,000m in a competition record 31: 03.82 despite scorching temperatures, with Karissa Schweizer, who earlier in the week had made the US 5,000m team, finishing second in 31: 16.52, and Alicia Monson third in 31: 18.55.

“It was a chore,” said Sisson, who overcame the disappointment of coming out of marathon trials last year at mile 22.

During a day of breathtaking performances, high school student Erriyon Knighton, 17, still managed to get himself noticed, reaching a personal best of 19.88 seconds to win the semi-finals of the men’s 200m, ahead of Kenny Bednarek (19.90) and world champion Noah Lyles (19.91)

Reporting by Amy Tennery, additional reporting by Gene Cherry. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

