Coventry is one of the UK’s most ambitious cities.





New research shows Coventry is the UK’s 21st most ambitious city.

A study by card machine provider Dojo found that residents ranked the UK’s most ambitious cities based on the likelihood and success rate of starting their own business.

The index was built using different criteria for ranking. Some of the measured data are:

Business Growth Average Business Five-Year Survival Rate in the City over the Last 5 Years Business growth rate comparing new and closed businesses in the region.

Overall, the results rank Coventry as the 21st most ambitious city in the UK with a score of 133 out of 250.

According to Dojo, the city has seen a significant increase in new businesses over the past year, suggesting that the pandemic has inspired people in Coventry to start their own businesses.

They also found that more people than traditional college education, such as business degrees, are turning online for the knowledge they need to start a business.

People can use the internet to access how-to guides, YouTube tutorials, free templates, and tips from entrepreneurs on social media.

As a result, Coventry has a 17.12% business growth, demonstrating that the entrepreneurial side of the city is thriving. Here at CoventryLive, we spoke with various new business owners who have recently started their own ventures.

One such owner is Henry Matthews, a recent Coventry University graduate who has opened Project Number 5, a shop inspired by vintage skateboards.

However, it was Birmingham, near Coventry, that was voted the most ambitious business city for Britons looking to start their own business. The second city has an impressive index of 186 out of 250.

Full league tables and more information about the study can be found here.

