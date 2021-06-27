Benjamin wins US 400m H title, Cockrell and Muhammad advance to US Olympic Trials finals





Athletics | June 26, 2021

Links of History Rai Benjamin made his first Olympic team by winning the men’s 400m hurdles in record time and Anna Cockrell and Dalilah Muhammad advanced to the women’s 400m hurdles final at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials. Emirates 2020 taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon today (June 26). Rai Benjamin (USC 2018) won the US men’s 400m hurdles title with a personal best, a meet record and a world record time of 46.83 to secure a spot on the US Olympic team. This is Benjamin’s first Olympic qualification. Benjamin’s time was the second fastest ever in the event, behind just Kevin Young’s 46.78 set in 1992. Cameron Samuel placed seventh in the final with a time of 49.27. Anna Cockrell and Dalilah Muhammad (USC 2012) automatically qualified for the women’s 400m hurdles final tomorrow placing second and third in their semifinal series. Muhammad had a season best time in 53.86 and Cockrell in 55.10. Their times were respectively third and fifth among the qualifiers. Allyson Felix (USC 2008) placed fifth in the women’s 200m final with a season best time of 22.11. Brendan Ames (USC 2011) clocked 13.96 (+1.2) to finish eighth in his heat and 16th overall among the semi-finalists in the men’s 110m hurdles. Trojans continued to compete all over the world in championships for their home countries for the opportunity to compete in the Olympics. Here are the results of today’s action:

At the British Athletics Championships today

Nicole Yeargin placed second in the women’s 400m final with a time of 51.26 to qualify for the Olympics in that event. She will make her first Olympic appearance in her career. Tade Ojora won the 110m hurdles title with a PR of 13.38 (-1.0), but didn’t quite hit the Olympic standard of 13.32 and will have to wait and see if it is accepted. . His time in the final places him fifth on USC’s all-time list in this event. Ojora clocked 13.67 (-0.5) earlier today to advance to the semi-finals. Her sister Temi Ojora placed second in the women’s triple jump with a best jump of 43-5.75 / 13.25m (+0.7). She did not meet the Olympic qualifying standard, but will go on to compete in the European Junior Championships, where she will compete in the No. 2 ranked U20 women’s third jumper in Europe. At the Canadian Track and Field Championships today, Aaron Brown (USC 2014) won the 200m to complete his second consecutive 100m-200m double at the Canadian Track and Field Championships. Brown won the 200m today with a time of 20.24 (+1.1), having won the 100m yesterday with a time of 10.12. It is likely that Brown has already qualified to represent Canada in both events at the Olympics, as have Andre De Grasse (USC 2015) in the 100m and 200m and Kyra Constantine in the 400m. Official announcements are expected next week.

# # # # #

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos