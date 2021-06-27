Financial Surveillance Bans UK Crypto Exchange Binance





The UK’s financial surveillance team has ordered Binance to halt all UK regulatory activity and has imposed a stringent accusation against one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The recent intervention by the Financial Conduct Authority is one of the most significant actions a global regulator has taken against Binance, a giant digital asset company with subsidiaries around the world. Exchanges must make sure they have complied with watchers’ demands and removed ads by Wednesday evening.

The intervention shows how regulators are cracking down on the cryptocurrency industry for concerns and often weak consumer protections related to their potential role in illicit activities such as money laundering and fraud.

The FCA also issued a consumer alert this weekend for both the Cayman Islands-registered Binance Holdings company and Binance Markets Limited, a London-based affiliate managed by CEO Changpeng Zhao and overseen by a UK regulator.

The FCA added that “Binance Markets Limited may not carry out regulated activities in the UK”. “No other entity of the Binance Group has UK approvals, registrations or licenses to conduct regulated activities in the UK.”

The group did not immediately respond to the FT’s request for comment, but previously said it “takes our compliance obligations very seriously and is committed to complying with the requirements of local regulatory bodies wherever we operate.”

Binance Markets Limited is not authorized under the FCA’s cryptocurrency registration regime, which is required for UK groups providing digital asset services.

The company applied to become a cryptocurrency company registered with regulators, but brought the application “following the FCA’s intensive participation” last month, said a spokesperson for the watchdog and two people familiar with the situation.

The FCA’s focus in determining whether to approve these applications is based on a review of controls and practices to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Binance is one of the most important players in the fast-rising cryptocurrency market, offering a wide range of services to customers worldwide, including trading dozens of digital coins, futures, options, stock tokens, savings accounts and loans. . According to data from TheBlockCrypto, cryptocurrency trading volume reached $1.5 trillion last month.

As part of the FCA’s action, regulators have ordered Binance to display on its website “BINANCE MARKETS LIMITED is not allowed to conduct any regulated activity in the UK” until next Wednesday. Binance Markets Limited also “must protect and preserve all records and/or information. . . Stop advertising and financial promotions in relation to all UK consumers in the system.

Binance Markets Limited was founded a year ago as part of plans to launch Binance UK, a UK-focused exchange. I am used to the problem. Although the FCA has restricted Binance from offering its services in the UK, UK citizens can still access Binance’s services from other jurisdictions.

London-based Binance Markets Limited is licensed by the FCA to provide investment services in traditional currencies to consumers, which Binance has achieved by purchasing a financial company that is already registered with regulators. The deal was approved by the FCA last June, according to public documents.

The FCA’s decision comes after the Japanese Financial Services Authority warned last week that Binance was trading cryptocurrencies with Japanese citizens without permission. This is the second time the FSA has warned Binance after posting the same notice in 2018.

German financial surveillance warned investors in April that Binance may have violated securities rules for initiating stock token trading, and the exchange tried to appeal, but failed.

The reporter for this story can be reached via email [email protected] [email protected] or via Telegram (@adamsamsonFT @staffordphilip).

Additional Reports from Robin Harding in Tokyo

