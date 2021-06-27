Clean energy production in the United States is an economic imperative (Georgian senator)





New legislation that would grant tax credits to speed up solar energy manufacturing in the United States aims to make America competitive with China, in a sector that China dominates globally. Georgian Senator Jon Ossoff (D), the sponsor of the bill, said it could also create up to 60,000 new jobs over the next decade.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Ossoff presented the nationwide clean energy manufacturing race as a national security imperative and a major job creation opportunity.

It is an environmental imperative, an economic imperative and a national security imperative that we be energy independent and that the United States has the capacity to produce all the technologies necessary to accelerate this transition to clean energy, said Ossoff.

The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act aims to accelerate domestic manufacturing by providing tax credits at all stages of the solar supply chain. The fully refundable tax credit would allow businesses to accelerate capital spending and rapidly increase domestic production of components and materials, including photovoltaic cells, modules and polysilicon, Ossoff said. The incentives would be available until 2028 and phased out over the next two years.

This transition to clean energy is underway. It is necessary. The science is final, Ossoff said. The United States must be a key player in the production of this technology. We cannot allow China to monopolize this market.

While the initial growth in solar technology was fueled in part by investments in the United States, Japan and Germany, China has dominated the global supply chain for more than a decade. Growth has been accelerated in large part by paying out billions of dollars in grants to local players.

More than 70% of the world’s polysilicon is made there today, with the majority of that production coming from the troubled Xinjiang region, where the United States has accused China of committing genocide.

The story continues

This reality has put the Biden administration in an awkward position as it puts the country’s electricity grid on a path to decarbonization by 2035.

The Biden administration on Wednesday took further action to put pressure on China’s solar industry, banning imports from a large Chinese company accused of using forced labor in Xinjiang and placing four companies involved in silicon production on a commercial blacklist.

Ossoff’s push towards terrestrial solar power manufacturing is driven in part by a desire to accelerate industry growth in his home state of Georgia, home to the world’s largest solar panel manufacturing plant. from the Western Hemispheres, the Hanwa Q-Cells installation.

Georgia is the national leader in the production of solar modules. Georgia is the hemisphere’s leader in the production of solar modules, Ossoff said. This is a huge economic opportunity for my state.

Ossoff said the tax credits can create between 20,000 and 60,000 jobs in solar manufacturing alone over the next decade, attributing the estimates to the Department of Energy. He is working closely with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D, Oregon) to incorporate his legislation into a larger clean energy and infrastructure proposal, he said.

Akiko Fujita is a presenter and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos