11-year-old girl turns into British ‘mother this year’ with her family unaware she’s pregnant





The 11-year-old girl is believed to be the youngest ever to give birth in the UK to a family she didn’t know she was pregnant with.

The child, who was 10 years old at the time of pregnancy, gave birth earlier this month, and both mother and baby are healthy.

Currently, a social worker is investigating the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy and talking to her family, who is not aware of the pregnancy, Mirror said.

The source told The Sun: It came as a big shock. She is now surrounded by expert help. Most importantly, she and the baby are fine.

I have a question about why people didn’t know. That’s very worrisome.

The ex-youngest mother, called Tresa Middleton, gave birth in 2006 when she was 12 years old, and was forced to give up after her father confessed that he was the older brother who raped him.

The youngest parent’s record was a 13-year-old father and a 12-year-old mother when the child was born in 2014.

In 2017, a case was reported in the UK of another girl who gave birth to an 11-year-old, but no further details were provided.

The world’s youngest mother was a Peruvian girl named Lina Media who was only 5 years and 7 months old when she gave birth to a boy named Gerardo in May 1939.

Her parents thought she had a tumor, but when she went to the hospital, it was revealed that she was seven months pregnant.

