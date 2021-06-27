Freed US editor says tortured in Myanmar





American journalist Nathan Maung speaks after being deported from Myanmar after more than three months of detention, in this photo taken in Virginia, United States, on June 26, 2021. Photo taken on June 26, 2021. Document via REUTERS

June 27 (Reuters) – Burmese security forces beat, slapped and punched an American journalist and blindfolded him for more than a week of interrogation, he said after being deported to the States. United after more than three months of detention.

Nathan Maung, 44, editor-in-chief of the online news platform Kamayut Media, was arrested on March 9 during a raid and released on June 15. He said his colleague Hanthar Nyein, who remains in detention, was tortured more severely, like others he met in prison.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Nathan Maung’s account, which echoes those of some of the thousands of other detainees since the military toppled elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

The junta said the detainees were being treated according to the law.

“The first three or four days were the worst,” Nathan Maung told Reuters in a telephone interview from Virginia on Friday.

“I was punched and slapped several times. No matter what I said, they just beat me. They used both hands to slap my eardrums a few times. hit the cheekbones on both sides. standing. My legs were swollen. I couldn’t move, “he said.

Nathan Maung, who was born in Myanmar and fled to the United States as a refugee in the 1990s, said he was arrested at Kamayut Media’s office and questioned about its publication, role there and how it worked.

“They handcuffed my hands behind my back, tied my eyes with a cloth and covered it with another cloth,” he said.

“They didn’t allow me to sleep for about three or four days. Non-stop interrogation. There was no time to sleep,” he said. He said the beatings subsided on the fourth day, after discovering he was a US citizen.

“On the eighth day a colonel came and took off the cloth that was blindfolding me,” said Nathan Maung.

SOME “WORST TORTURE EXPERIENCES”

Nathan Maung was greeted by US officials after his release and they helped him and his family, the US embassy said.

He expressed deep concern over the detention of US journalist Danny Fenster, who was arrested over a month ago and whose brother said he was allowed to speak at the US Embassy for the first time. times last week.

Nathan Maung said the colonel recorded his testimony and asked him if he had a statement to make – to which the editor called for his human rights to be respected and for him to have a lawyer to defend himself against any charge.

The colonel had told him that he was not charged with any crime and that he would be released when the situation calmed down, Nathan Maung said.

During his detention, Nathan Maung said he met other people who had been abused and heard people screaming, begging and screaming from other buildings.

“Some people have suffered worse torture than us. There was someone with me in a room for two days. His body was covered with bruises and wounds. They put her handcuffed hands on the table and hit her hand.

“The bones were not broken, but he was seriously injured and his skin was torn off.”

Kamayut Media stopped posting after his arrest, but Nathan Maung said he plans to return to work.

The activist group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners says that nearly 5,200 people remain in prison after being detained since the coup. He says security forces have killed at least 881 people since then. The junta disputes the figure.

Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos