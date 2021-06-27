Will vaccines protect us against the Delta variant? | Coronavirus





What is the Delta variant? The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 lineage, is a version of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. It was first detected in India late last year and contains mutations in the gene that codes for the spike protein that the virus uses to enter body cells. According to Public Health England (PHE), this provided the Delta variant with 50-60% higher transmissibility than the Alpha variant of the virus. Professor Wendy Barclay of Imperial College London says the Delta variant appears to allow increased amounts of the virus to build up in infected people so that they expel more to infect others.

How fast has it spread to the UK? The Delta variant first appeared in England in late April and quickly became the dominant version of Covid-19 across the UK. As of last week, 94% of new cases have been attributed to the Delta variant. There are also concerns that current vaccines may be less able to protect against the variant, although the latest figures from PHE suggest that two doses of either vaccine are still very effective against hospitalization: 96% for Pfizer / BioNTech and 92% for Oxford / AstraZeneca.

And in the rest of the world?

India, where the variant was first detected, suffered the brunt of its impact, with the UK coming in second for the total number of cases. Germany has also been hit hard, with Chancellor Angela Merkel warning that Europe is on ice in its battle against the Delta variant. Russia is also battling rising infection levels, reporting more than 20,000 cases as of Thursday, its highest total since January. These numbers were largely boosted by the Delta variant. And in Australia and Israel, which have been successful in tackling Covid-19 recently, restrictions have been reimposed as cases again driven by the Delta variant have started to rise.

Can we expect other variations? The answer is: almost certainly yes. Already a version of the Delta variant known as Delta Plus has caused concern among virologists. It was found in at least 22 cases in the Indian state of Maharashtra last week and may be more transmissible than the original Delta variant. PHE has confirmed that 41 of the 75,953 cases of Delta in the UK were caused by the new mutation.

