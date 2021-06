Japanese market opening for UK poultry business

UK poultry exports are entering the Japanese market as a result of a new agreement on animal health requirements.

It was finally reached in April of this year after four years of complicated negotiations between British and Japanese officials to broker the deal.

The first exports of UK poultry started in June this year, and this new market is expected to boost the UK poultry industry by up to 65 million pounds over the next five years.

British Food Minister Victoria Prentis said: “The Japanese market is now able to enjoy more of our unique produce and will be added to the already diverse collection of British food products such as pork, beef and lamb already served to our customers. “We are working hard to open up new markets for our agro-food business and this is a significant opportunity for the UK poultry sector.”

International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena added: “This is fantastic news for farmers and food producers across the UK who can now take advantage of this new market and export their poultry to Japan, the world’s third largest economy. first.

“This announcement has helped secure a new victory for our great food and beverage industry, building on our trade agreement with Japan, and promote trade between our two countries, which is worth over £24 billion in 2020 alone.”

Dr Richard Irvine, UK’s Deputy Director of Veterinary Medicine, said the agreement was a ‘significant achievement’ for the UK poultry meat industry and opened up more opportunities for other overseas markets. “This is another positive step towards strengthening our trade relations with the UK and Japan, in addition to existing agreements that allow the export of pork, beef and lamb from the UK,” he said.

International Meat Trade Association’s Kate Doherty said members could benefit from the tariff cuts conferred by the UK-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement. “The agreement has reduced tariffs on frozen chicken from an average of 10% over several years. reduced to 0. ” she explained. “Without the market access Defra negotiated, UK exporters would not have benefited from these tariff cuts the government has been trying to secure.

“Working with the UK poultry industry could not have been achieved without the efforts of officials and government. Our sincere thanks to everyone involved.”

Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of the British Poultry Association, welcomed the news: “Our industry is working closely with government to open the doors to new opportunities for the UK poultry meat business to produce world-class safe, affordable and nutritious food. has created We look forward to continuing to pursue new markets to continue bringing British poultry meat to all tables around the world,” he concluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos