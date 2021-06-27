UK’s top insurance company declines by up to 5% in 2020 GlobalData | news





According to statistics from data and analytics firm GlobalData, there are 11 insurance companies reporting a decline in revenue in 2020, including Prudential, Aviva, Legal and General.

In 2020, the top 20 global public insurers reported total revenues of $1.9239 billion, with revenues down around 5% year-over-year last year.

Most of the top companies experienced a decline in new business activity and premium income.

Businesses have also been impacted by a decline in return on investment due to the low interest rate environment and uncertainty in financial markets against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Which companies were affected?

The major company affected was Prudential, which saw significant increases in external reinsurance premiums, from $1.6 billion in the prior year to $32.2 billion.

That’s because we paid Athene Life Re to power our current fixed and fixed index annuity business.

This has led to a steep drop in net income premiums by about 75%.

In addition to this, lower premiums for new businesses in Asia and lower fixed and index annuity sales in the United States contributed to a decline in gross earnings premiums (GWP) of 5%, which contributed to the decline in revenue.

Meanwhile, Aviva is selling its non-core business to drive profits in the UK, Canada and Ireland to develop core markets and increase shareholder returns. This also aims to mitigate the low return on investment.

Parth Vala, Company Profile Analyst at GlobalData, said: Unlike Prudential, Aviva suffered from reduced return on investment, particularly in its UK and Irish living operations and its value management operations in France and Italy. 51%, 70% and 28% respectively.

Legal and General, on the other hand, derives about 80% of their revenue from investment activities.

As a result, the company saw a 26.1% decline in investment income in 2020 to reach 39.2 billion won compared to 53 billion a year ago, which had a significant impact on revenue streams.

The insurer had a 37.1% decline in profit on financial investments at fair value through profit or loss and a 24% decline in dividend income, negatively impacting the company’s overall investment return.

The Zurich Insurance Group was also affected. Insurers’ revenue streams from investment returns nearly halved year-over-year in 2020, from $24.8 billion to $12.3 billion. This may be due to a 56% decline in investment outcomes for unit-linked investments related to the life insurance business.

The remaining nine insurance companies reported modest revenue growth, while Allianz, China Life and China Pacific Insurance reported growth of 10% year-over-year.

However, Dai-ichi Life surpassed the top players in sales growth of over 20%. This is because the company’s investment income increased significantly compared to the previous year due to the weak yen.

