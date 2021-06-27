Mike Gravel, former US senator from Alaska, dies at 91





SEASIDE, Calif. (AP) Mike Gravel, a former US senator from Alaska who read the Pentagon documents on the Congressional dossier and confronted Barack Obama over nuclear weapons in an upcoming presidential election, has died. He was 91 years old.

Gravel, who represented Alaska as a Democrat in the Senate from 1969 to 1981, died on Saturday, according to his daughter, Lynne Mosier. Gravel lived in Seaside, Calif., And was in poor health, said Theodore W. Johnson, a former aide.

Gravels two terms came during the tumultuous years for Alaska when construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline was authorized and when Congress decided how to settle Alaska Native land claims and whether to file huge amounts of federal lands such as parks, reserves and monuments.

He had the unenviable position of being an Alaskan Democrat when some residents burned President Jimmy Carter in effigy for his moves to place large sections of the state’s public lands under development protection.

Gravel had an argument with the other senator from Alaska, Republican Ted Stevens, over the land issue, preferring to fight Carters ‘actions and rejecting Stevens’ plea for compromise.

Ultimately, Congress passed the Alaska National Interest Land Conservation Act of 1980, a compromise that set aside millions of acres for national parks, wildlife refuges, and other protected areas. It was one of the last invoices Carter signed before stepping down.

Gravels’ tenure in the Senate was also notable for his anti-war activity. In 1971 he led a one-man filibuster to protest the Vietnamese-era project and he read in the Congressional Record 4,100 pages of the leaked 7,000-page document known as the Pentagon Papers, l history of the Ministry of Defense of the country’s early involvement in Vietnam. .

Gravel returned to national politics decades after his time in the Senate to run for president twice. Gravel, then 75, and his wife, Whitney, took public transportation in 2006 to announce he was running for president as a Democrat in the 2008 election that Obama ultimately won.

He launched his quest for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination as a critic of the Iraq war.

I believe America is hurting every day our troops stay in Iraq, hurting ourselves and the prospects for world peace, Gravel said in 2006. He linked his campaign to an effort that would give all. political decisions to the people through a vote, including health care reform and declarations of war.

Gravel has drawn attention for his fiery comments on the Democratic forums.

During a debate in 2007, the question of the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Iran was raised and Gravel confronted Sen. Obama. Tell me, Barack, who do you want to bomb? said Gravel. Obama replied: I don’t plan to exploit anyone right now, Mike.

Gravel then ran as a libertarian candidate after being excluded from subsequent Democratic debates.

In an email to supporters, he said the Democratic Party no longer represents my vision for our great country. It is a party that continues to support war, the military-industrial complex and imperialism, which I find quite anathema in my opinion, he said.

He failed to secure the libertarian nomination.

Gravel briefly ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He again criticized America’s wars and pledged to cut military spending. His last campaign was remarkable in that his campaign manager and chief of staff were only 18 at the time of his short-lived candidacy.

There was never any question of … doing anything other than participating in the debates. He had no intention of campaigning, but he wanted to get his ideas out to a wider audience, Johnson said.

Gravel failed to qualify for the debates. He backed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the contest ultimately won by current President Joe Biden.

Gravel was born Maurice Robert Gravel in Springfield, Massachusetts on May 13, 1930.

In Alaska, he served as a state representative, including a stint as Speaker of the House, in the mid-1960s.

He won his first term in the Senate after defeating incumbent Senator Ernest Gruening, a former territorial governor, in the 1968 Democratic primary.

Gravel served two terms until he was defeated in the 1980 Democratic primary by Gruenings’ grandson Clark Gruening, who lost the election to Republican Frank Murkowski.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos