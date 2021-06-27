Boeing 777X to ‘realistically’ not get certification approval until mid-2023 – US FAA





A Boeing 777X aircraft takes off on its first test flight from the company’s plant in Everett, Washington, United States, January 25, 2020. REUTERS / Terray Sylvester

June 27 (Reuters) – The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Boeing Co (BA.N) that its planned 777X is not yet ready for a major certification milestone and has warned that it will not certify the aircraft “realistically” until mid- to late 2023.

In a May 13 letter to Boeing seen by Reuters, the FAA cited a number of problems in denying a manufacturer’s request to issue a type inspection clearance (TIA). “The plane is not yet ready for TIA,” the FAA wrote.

The letter cites numerous concerns about the lack of data and the lack of a preliminary safety assessment for the FAA to review.

The FAA will not approve any aircraft if it does not meet our safety and certification standards, ”the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

Boeing has been developing the wide-body jet, a new version of its popular 777 aircraft, since 2013 and is expected to launch it for airlines in 2020.

The 777X will be the first major jet to be certified as software flaws in two Boeing 737 MAX jets caused fatal crashes and sparked accusations of a warm relationship between the company and the FAA.

European regulators have said in particular that they will subject the 777X to further scrutiny after fatal crashes caused the 737 MAX to stand still for 20 months.

The MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people in five months in 2018 and 2019.

The letter cites a number of issues that still need to be addressed, including an “upcoming major software update with the flight control software load … The FAA understands there are many items to report the problem. important issues that will be addressed by this version of the software load, including the software fix for the uncommanded pitch event that occurred on December 8, 2020. “

The agency added that “software upload dates are continually slipping and the FAA needs better visibility into the causes of the delays.”

He said that “after the uncommanded pitch event, the FAA has yet to see how Boeing is fully implementing all corrective actions identified by the root cause investigation.”

The agency said it wanted Boeing to “implement a robust process so that a similar breakout does not happen in the future and is not a systemic issue.”

The letter was reported earlier by the Seattle Times.

Boeing did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos