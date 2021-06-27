UK expected to allow vaccinated travelers without quarantine





The Cotswolds village of Castlecomb, England, to welcome visitors from August

Getty

The UK government has proposed allowing fully vaccinated travelers into the country for non-essential travel from Amber List countries without the need for quarantine.

Only a handful of countries are currently on the UK’s green travel list, in the meantime people are free to travel for tourism purposes without quarantine.

Most countries are on the amber list with a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the UK, a pre-arrival test, and two tests on the 2nd and 8th days after arrival. People can test after 5 days with a negative test. The US is currently on the amber list, like most EU countries.

The Guardian thanked then-British Health Minister Matt Hancock (who resigned this weekend), who was able to lift a staggering number of restrictions at home thanks to a vaccination program. He added that it is on its way to deliver a further opening, phase four, on July 19.

But to some, this view seems a bit optimistic. The UK is currently on the third wave of Covid-19 infections due to the more contagious delta strain, recording 16,135 new daily cases on Wednesday 23 June, the highest since February, and 18,270 on Friday 25 June. There were more.

Delta variants are also gaining ground across the EU, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel predicting that Europe will account for 90% of new cases across the block by August, according to scientists who are very thin ice. Merkel has called for an EU-wide quarantine for anyone who arrives in the UK to combat the virus.

The Guardian said she had to go to quarantine if she came from the UK from our country. This is not the case in all European countries. That’s what I want to see.

However, British parliamentarians said the idea was reckless, expressing concern over the idea of ​​removing isolation for fully vaccinated people, as reported in The Telegraph.

Caroline Lucas, Vice-President of the All Party Parliamentary Group, said the Delta variant first arrived in the UK due to inadequate pre-travel requirements at the UK arrivals hall and lack of medical examination and support. .

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson disagrees with comments quoted by The Telegraph that people who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have “a real chance to start traveling” this summer.

