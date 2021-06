Secret British military document ‘found at bus stop’ – POLITICO

Secret British military documents were found at a bus station in southern England, revealing plans for a controversial warship sailing from Crimea last week and a long-term presence in Afghanistan.

A 50-page document was found in a rain-soaked pile behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning, according to the BBC, after the Pentagon launched an investigation.

While some papers are classified as “official sensitive”, a relatively low classification level, one for Britain’s future plans in Afghanistan was marked “Secret UK Eyes Only” and passed on to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

According to the BBC, the paper summarized a “very sensitive recommendation” for Britain’s military footprint in Afghanistan when NATO followed US President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw all troops by September 11 of this year.

The document “discusses US requests for British assistance in several specific areas and addresses the question of whether British special forces will remain in Afghanistan once the withdrawal is complete,” the BBC reported.

There have been no British deaths in Afghanistan since Washington signed a deal with the Taliban in February 2020, but the newspaper said it “is unlikely to remain the status quo.”

The BBC said the newspaper covered the plans of a Defense Department employee before the British Navy destroyer HMS Defender passed through competing waters off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday.

The British government has denied Moscow’s allegations that the Russian ship fired a warning fire and that a jet dropped a bomb in the path of the destroyer.

Documents found at the bus station ruled out the option of avoiding the dispute entirely, saying British officials would have been portrayed by Russia as evidence that “British was terrified and running away”.

“As the public expects, the Pentagon plans carefully,” a defense ministry spokesperson told the BBC. As a routine matter, it involves analyzing all potential factors that influence operational decisions. ”

The spokesperson also added that an employee reported the loss of sensitive defense documents and that “further comment would be inappropriate.”

