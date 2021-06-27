COVID-19: UK reports 14,876 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths | UK News





UK government data shows that in the last 24 hours, the UK has reported 14,876 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

That number compares to 18,270 infections and 23 deaths announced yesterday, with 9,284 cases recorded and 6 deaths recorded last week.

Yesterday 234,441 people got their first COVID vaccine and 199,505 got their second jab.

A total of 44,314,799 people in the UK are currently vaccinated at least once and 32,460,191 are fully vaccinated.

This weekend, hundreds of visiting vaccination sites, including stadiums and shopping centers, opened in the UK with a “Grab a Jab” campaign to boost the number of vaccines amid rising coronavirus infections.

The NHS says half of adults under 30 in the UK will get their first vaccine by the end of today.

In just three weeks after the vaccination program opened up to 20s, more than 4.2 million people between the ages of 18 and 29 received the jab.

People in the UK can use a new online search tool to find the nearest visiting vaccination site by entering their zip code.

Meanwhile, experts said the government should not rush to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the UK in July, but the data appears to be “encouraging”.

Earlier this month, concerns over the spread of the Delta strain pushed Prime Minister Boris Johnson a target date of June 21 to remove all legal restrictions on social contact to July 19.

Professor Peter Horby, chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said he would not be moving forward the date of the restrictions, adding that a four-week delay would be “very reasonable”.

Additionally, newly appointed health secretary Sajid Javid warned that doctors would face a “baptism of fire”, saying his immediate priority is to end the coronavirus pandemic.

While paying tribute to predecessor Matt Hancock, who quit after being caught breaking social distancing rules by kissing an aide, the Cabinet Secretary vowed to do everything he could for the people, knowing that the role entailed “a great responsibility”. did.

‘End of the pandemic is our top priority’

Hancock resigned Saturday after he returned to the cabinet after a video leaked last month of his then-health secretary breaking up with married Gina Cola D’Angelo for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Also, Northern Ireland’s vaccination drive passed the landmark of 2 million jab. This figure includes all first and second doses administered in that area.

About 80% of the adult population now has their first jab, and nearly 60% are fully vaccinated with both doses.

