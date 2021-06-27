Timorese population in East England loses rights after Brexit | East Timor





Thousands of East Timorese who left the country in the 1990s could lose their right to work, rent a house or access the NHS in three days because of Brexit.

Activists say many of the nation’s estimated 15,000 population do not understand that they will lose their rights if they do not apply for settlement status with the Department of the Interior by Wednesday.

Many East Timor communities have traveled to the UK on Portuguese passports, but activists have warned that they have a strong sense of East Timor identity and do not understand the consequences of being EU citizens.

Timorese interpreter and translator Boca Gio dos Santos, an Oxford activist who is thought to have the largest population of East Timorese, said that many people have very little understanding of what Brexit is and what the right to remain in the UK means. said to do.

Local activists estimate that about a third have not started applying for post-Brexit status, despite the June 30 deadline.

In the UK, there are Timorese people who have no idea that Brexit has happened. They could enter the United States illegally next week and would not even know why, Dos Santos said.

Oxfords East Timorese Community Chairman Rosalia Costa said: I’m anticipating the worst. The language barrier is the biggest problem, but there are not many efforts to communicate in our language.

There are about 4,000 Timorese in Oxford alone, so we need services in our language to help those who don’t want to speak.

Timor-Leste was a Portuguese colony until 1975, and citizens born before 2002 are eligible for a Portuguese passport. Since the early 90’s, thousands of Timorese have settled in the UK as EU citizens, many wars and the occupation of Indonesia. There are no exact figures on the number of East Timorese living in the UK. Estimates range between 5,000 and 20,000, with Oxford having the largest single community.

Fazil Kawani, coordinator at the charity Asylum Welcome, said there was some success, but the charity is struggling to engage with the community. They have many of the same problems that other communities are helping, but have so far had a different status in the country. [as EU citizens] And that prevents them from contacting us.

Lashina, 25, and Joel, 28, are an Oxford-based Timorese couple who discovered they had to apply via Facebook to stay in the UK.

Former professional soccer player Rio Ono, 28, who arrived in 2020 was completely shocked when he arrived in England. I had never heard of Brexit while I was in East Timor. It was only when I arrived that I realized that things had changed.

I know too many Timorese who are facing the same problem but are afraid to speak. They think being quiet is the best option.

Returning to Eid, it was devastated. I don’t have a job and I can’t support my family at home. I am the eldest son, so it is my responsibility to take care of them.

Oxford City Council says it is working with Asylum Welcome to help EU citizens struggling with applications using certain communications in Tetum’s main East Timor language to reach this community.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said all EU citizens who settled in the United States before 11:00 PM on December 31, 2020 must apply for settlement status before June 30, even if they do not have all the necessary documents. As long as the application is in the system, they retain their right to work, residence and rental, even for months it takes to process.

Anyone who has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme by June 30 but has not made a decision by then will have their rights protected until their application is decided. This is stipulated by law, the Interior Ministry said.

Dedicated officials work very hard to help applicants secure their identity, including assisting applicants to provide the necessary evidence.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos