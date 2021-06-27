UK surgical robotics startup CMR raises $600 million worth of $3 billion





British robotics startup CMR Surgical has raised $600 million in record private funding for a medical technology company, raising more than $1 billion in total funding and giving it a value of $3 billion.

Series D financing was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the second large venture capital vehicle of the Japanese conglomerate that has allocated $30 billion.

CMR will use its investment in the global commercialization of Versius, its first product launched in 2019, and will provide surgeons with multiple robotic arms capable of performing a variety of keyhole surgeries.

Of the more than 1,000 procedures performed with the Versius in the United States, Europe, Australia, India and the Middle East, approximately half were used in gynecology, particularly hysterectomy and colorectal surgery.

The funding will help the Cambridge-based company expand its research and development to add more data processing and digital information to robotic systems.

Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer. CMR said it aims to increase its workforce from 700 today to 1,800 by 2025.

CMR head Per Vegard Nerseth said the company expects to install more than 1,000 Versius systems by 2025. © CMR Surgical

“This major capital input. . . It will enable significant technological development and global expansion,” he said. “I signed up so much that I was able to raise more than I had planned.”

Citing PitchBook data, CMR said the funding is the world’s largest round of private funding for the medical technology sector.

Nerseth did not disclose sales figures for CMR, but said the company expects to install more than 1,000 Versius systems by 2025.

He did not consider raising funds through a stock market listing, adding that “we want to remain private for a while, but that doesn’t mean an IPO can’t be an option for the future.”

The company expects global sales of surgical robots to be around $5 billion this year (mostly in North America), growing at a rate of nearly 20% annually. The market leader is Intuitive of the United States, where Da Vinci Systems has performed 5 million robot tasks.

All today’s surgical robots act as dexterous assistants to assist human surgeons in controlling movements. Autonomous surgical robots are not expected to operate independently for many years.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 has donated approximately three-quarters of CMR’s $600 million Series D round and will take a seat on the company’s board. It becomes CMR’s second-largest shareholder with Escalade Capital, which has been investing in the company since 2014.

Vision Fund 2 has made more than 80 investments worldwide since October 2019, including 13 in Europe, but only second in the UK for CMR. Exscientia, an Oxford company that uses AI to design drugs, led a $225 million Series D round in April.

Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, has high expectations for CMR. “The demand for minimally invasive robotic surgery is growing rapidly among surgeons and patients, but high costs have historically hampered adoption,” he said.

“CMR is transforming surgical robots. [for] New international markets where robotic surgery is less prevalent, such as India, the Middle East and Latin America.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos