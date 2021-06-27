‘Arrogant’ US e-commerce giants flout our laws





By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has stepped up pressure on US e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and flouting local laws by engaging in predatory pricing practices .

Goyal said the companies were using their size and access to large pools of low-cost capital to engage in predatory pricing practices “to the detriment of mom-and-pop stores.”

“A number of these big e-commerce companies have come to India and have very blatantly flouted the laws of the country in more than one way,” he said at a virtual event on Saturday.

“I have had several engagements with these big companies, especially American ones, and I can see a little arrogance,” he said.

Goyal did not directly name Amazon.com or Flipkart of Walmart Inc – India’s two largest e-commerce players – or specify which laws were flouted. But his comments come at a time when clamor is growing from small Indian traders and retailers, who accuse the US giants of circumventing Indian consumer protection and competition laws.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Goyal’s scathing reviews.

Both companies have denied allegations made against them by traders.

Goyal also criticized the companies for engaging in “forum shopping” in court and for failing to comply with an investigation launched by the Indian Competition Commission (ICC).

Flipkart and Amazon have appealed against the ICC’s offer to restart an investigation into their business practices, after a judge this month dismissed the companies’ initial pleas.

“In my opinion, if they have nothing to hide, if they are doing honest business, why don’t they answer the ICC? Goyal said during the virtual event hosted by the Stanford India Policy and Economics Club.

His comments came days after India unveiled a new set of e-commerce regulations that could undermine Amazon and Flipkart’s ambitions in India, and force the duo to overhaul some business structures.

The story continues

Separately, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Confederation of All Indian Traders accused e-commerce companies of treating India as a “banana republic” with weak laws.

The body urged the government to ensure that proposed e-commerce rules are not watered down, despite lobbying efforts by e-commerce giants.

The US-India Business Council, a leading US lobby group, described India’s proposed new e-commerce rules as worrying in an internal memo this week.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Euan Rocha and Pravin Char)

