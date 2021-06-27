For six months, British companies are still fighting Brexit.





According to a study conducted by the Financial Times, since the post-Brexit regulations took effect on 1 January, nearly a third of UK companies doing business with the EU have suffered a loss or loss of business.

A survey conducted by the Institute of Directors found that 17% of UK companies that had previously done business with the EU had been temporarily or permanently suspended since the beginning of the year.

The findings paint a grim picture of trade agreements with Europe, particularly for small businesses that lack the resources to navigate the commercial barriers created by Britain’s exit from the EU single market and customs union.

Six months after Brexit, companies report that they continue to wrestle with new bureaucracies guided by the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement. While the Brexit deal agreed on Christmas Eve confirms a zero tariff, zero quota deal between the UK and the EU, the new deal requires businesses to comply with expensive checks, customs controls and bureaucracy that adds friction to commerce.

Relations between the UK and the EU have also sparked violence in the region’s pro-British trade union community, crossing the new trade border between the UK and Northern Ireland, which requires overhauls of many goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Research Director Jonathan Geldart said: “Six months later, many companies are grappling with the challenges of their new relationship with the EU.

SMEs in particular are struggling to explore new procedures for blockchain import and export, and business leaders are more reporting difficulties in hiring after freedom of movement ends.”

The IoD survey asked 651 companies to evaluate the impact of Brexit so far.

31% of companies doing business with the EU said that the new barriers after January 1 will have a negative impact on their transactions with the blockchain. Only 6% said trade had increased and 58% said there was no change.

A separate survey conducted by the Chartered Management Institute of FT showed that more than a quarter of private sector managers said that trade changes at the end of the Brexit transition period had a negative impact on their organizations’ sales in January. After six months, almost the same percentage (26%) still said they had a negative impact, largely the same organization.

“Private sector managers report that post-Brexit trade issues are still negatively impacting organizational turnover,” said Ann Francke, chief executive of CMI, who sought input from 1,354 managers in the survey.

However, more than half of the managers surveyed by the CMI said that the initial problems with trade with the EU created at the end of the Brexit transition period were at least slightly resolved. This means many businesses are starting to get over it. initial obstacles.

Some companies responding to the IoD survey have tried to focus on the positive aspects of the UK leaving the EU. While 17% of businesses said that Brexit is more likely to invest in their business, 17% of businesses say that Brexit is less likely to invest in their business. buy.

One anonymous contributor to the survey said, “In general, Brexit results have made them more optimistic about the economy, making them more likely to invest in the future.”

However, some UK companies have responded to Brexit by initiating significant changes to the company, such as moving operations through UK channels.

Many companies believe the impact of the UK leaving the EU will only get worse when some easing measures to facilitate the Brexit transition, including the introduction of import controls on the UK-UK border, end this year.

According to the IoD survey, around two-thirds of businesses said the new UK tariff controls will have a negative impact on trade when they come into force in January next year, six months after they are scheduled to be introduced.

The hassle of the new bureaucracy already introduced for many businesses was enough to convince them to give up their EU business.

Last week, the Cheshire Cheese Company decided to stop selling to the EU on a bulk wholesale basis. The cost of shipping cargo to the EU has risen from around £300 to over £1300, marking the end of the once successful European trade.

Simon Spurrell, who runs a specialty cheesemaker based in Macclesfield, said that not only can they ship directly to 447 million EU consumers, they “can’t even ship to Northern Ireland anymore”.

Professional Cheese Maker © Jon Super/FT

‘The government has successfully removed us from the EU as a business and is no longer commercially viable.’ Simon Spurrell, Cheshire Cheese Company

He added: “The government has successfully removed us from the EU as a business and is no longer commercially viable and distributors in France, Spain and Germany are interested in doing business with us because of the additional costs and difficulties. There is no. document.”

Meanwhile, a motorcycle broker based in Totnes, which has been buying all its bikes from the EU, has completely stopped servicing the area. About 15% of the company’s sales come from the EU, according to Paul Jason, who runs vintage motorcycle trader.

While Jayson is currently bringing bikes from non-EU countries like Australia and the US, it could take months instead of days. “We are always global and we will survive, but we are in a ‘no-trade’ situation. There is only friction.”

Vintage motorcycle dealer © Cameron Smith/FT

‘We’ve always been global and we’ll survive, but we’re in a ‘no deal’ situation. There’s only friction’ Paul Jason, motorcycle broker

At a meeting with ministers, Spurrell was instructed to give up the EU for markets like Canada.

However, Spurrell said, “We shipped the first parcel to the consumer, and we had to stop shipping to Canada within a week after 14 parcels were charged an additional 245% tariff.”

With the withdrawal from the EU single market and the end of freedom of movement, the labor shortage in the UK has deepened. According to the IoD survey, more than a quarter of businesses said Brexit had a difficult time hiring. 17% complained about the loss of high-skilled staff and 10% complained about the lack of low-skilled staff.

UK companies have had to set up business in the EU to serve European markets, but this has increased costs and shifted jobs from the UK to the EU. IoD surveys show that nearly a quarter of companies doing business with the EU have had to redeploy some operations or staff.

Laura Rudoe, who runs Evolve Beauty, a green beauty company in Hertfordshire, says she has built a warehouse in Ireland to export to the EU and reliably serve her customers within the block. She said this introduced “additional cost, time and paperwork.”

“We’ve noticed that some key markets have been closed since Brexit,” Rudoe added.

Eco-friendly beauty brand © Charlie Bibby / FT

‘Since Brexit, we’ve found some major markets to be closed’ Laura Rudoe, Evolve Beauty

Clothing retailer Rivet & Hide plans to ship goods through the Netherlands to minimize costs.

Danny Hodgson, founder of the London-based company, said: “Efforts in terms of time and mental bandwidth to keep the EU business running are exhausting. I’ve almost given up on several occasions, but I’m not going to let this government be defeated. me.”

Hodgson said the additional tariffs, VAT and shipping costs have increased the price of company products to the EU by 30 to 40 per cent. As a result, trade to European countries fell by more than half after 20% annual growth in the EU before Brexit.

CMI found that managers at small businesses were significantly more likely than managers of larger companies (23%) to report a negative impact (35%) on their revenues at the end of the Brexit transition period. cent.

Clothing retailer © Anna Gordon/FT

‘Efforts in terms of time and mental bandwidth to sustain EU business are being exhausted. I gave up almost many times.’ Danny Hodgson, Rivet & Hide

Many people had to cut their jobs. Alfred van Pelt, managing director of Something Different, which distributes clothing, gifts and other merchandise to small retailers and visitor centers across Europe, cut his workforce in half after Brexit.

Last year, the Somerset-based 30-year-old distributor sent out 2,500 parcels daily to EU customers during the trading peak months of November and December. Now the company sends about 100 to 150 pieces. “If you’re lucky,” says van Pelt.

The problem is the cost and border procedures that EU customers are reluctant to bear. Parcels can cost as low as less than £30 each, but shipping costs £8 and processing an import declaration costs £17.50.

“Our business is off the brink of a cliff,” said van Pelt, who had to lay off nine of his 20 employees. The business tried to expand in the UK, but last year was a daunting task as three-quarters of its sales were sold to the EU.

Without Brexit, the company would have hired more full-time employees in the UK because its EU-based owners planned to invest in the operation, he said. “Most EU customers just gave up,” he added.

