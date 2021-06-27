UK and Singapore start negotiating cutting-edge digital trade deal





The UK and Singapore will begin negotiations today (28 June) on an ambitious new digital trade agreement that will remove barriers to digital trade and allow UK exporters to expand into high-tech markets.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss and Singapore Minister for Trade Relations S. Iswaran will meet via video call to begin negotiations.

The UK was the first European country to start negotiations on a Digital Economy Agreement (DEA). Singapore and the UK are both global leaders in the digital economy, and 70% of UK service exports, from financial and legal services to music streaming and e-books, were digitally delivered to Singapore, worth 3.2 billion in 2019.

The DEA will open up more opportunities for UK companies to provide services through digital trade. This will help reduce bureaucracy and allow businesses to transact more efficiently through digital technologies such as electronic transactions, electronic signatures and electronic contracts.

Today’s announcement is part of a government strategy to place the UK at the center of a modern network of free trade agreements with dynamic countries and elevate its status as a global hub for services and digital trade.

Negotiations focus on:

By having an open digital marketplace for exporters, they can expand into new markets and sell existing products in new ways. It ensures a free and reliable cross-border data flow while maintaining a high level of personal data protection. Reduce bureaucracy for UK companies by promoting digital trading systems such as digital customs and border procedures that can save time and money when exporting. Preserve consumer rights and protect valuable corporate intellectual property such as source code and encryption. We are working with Singapore to strengthen collective cybersecurity capabilities and keep the country safe while deepening cooperation in future growth sectors such as fintech and lowtech.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

State-of-the-art deals with Singapore allow us to be at the forefront of the technological revolution, leading digitally delivered trades and industries such as fintech and cybersecurity. We are already the world’s second-largest exporter of services, and we have a tremendous comparative advantage in this area that we want to leverage.

The UK will be the first European country to sign a digital economy agreement that demonstrates what we can do as a sovereign trading nation. We are becoming more flexible, agile and less defensive in our approach to trade. Our ambition is to make the UK a global hub for services and digital trade by awarding a series of high-end standards contracts with the world’s leading countries driving productivity, jobs and growth across the UK.

Sally Jones, Trade Strategy Leader for EY UK and Ireland, said:

Digital transformation can unlock human potential and accelerate new and better ways of working. For the UK services sector, it is now impossible to distinguish between digital and non-digital trade. Digital is at the heart of everything we do. For too long, trade deals have not taken into account the realities of the way businesses transact today.

UK – Singapore [Digital Economy Agreement] This is a significant opportunity for the UK to take the lead in developing new trade rules that enable the growth of digital trade and foster trust. It will also serve as a strategic platform to help UK companies expand their presence into the dynamic Asia Pacific region.

TheCityUK Chief Executive Officer Miles Celic said:

As leading international financial centers and data hubs, the UK and Singapore have tremendous opportunities to collaborate on digital trade issues that support and enhance innovation. Working with like-minded countries like Singapore is a real opportunity to develop best-in-class digital contracts.

Digital restrictions are one of the fastest growing trade barriers. Although more than 50% of service transactions are facilitated by digital exchanges, restrictions on digital transactions have doubled in the decade to 2019. To secure the future of open global service trading, it is essential that new contracts support cross-border data flows. The UK should work to establish clear ground rules for digital trade and build an open and strong framework for future digital trade and technological cooperation. These frameworks can then become templates for other major markets, helping the free flow of data and avoiding unnecessary market segmentation.

techUK CEO Julian David said:

We are excited to begin the first UK digital trade negotiations with Singapore, a like-minded country with which we share long-standing business relationships. Digital trade is the fastest growing sector of international trade, and getting the rules right is critical to economic recovery. The UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement will solidify the UK as a leader in digital trade policy and facilitation, and techUK is poised to support ambitious deals.

The UK is already one of the largest exporters of services in the world, with exports of remote services worth 207 billion in 2019 alone.

