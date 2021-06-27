Israel tells US it has serious reservations about Iran nuclear deal





WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) – Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being concluded in Vienna, new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told his US counterpart as he pledged to correct “the mistakes made” in US-Israeli relations in recent years.

In their first face-to-face meeting since Israel’s new government was sworn in two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lapid had a very positive and warm discussion, according to US officials.

The main topics were the nuclear deal and Israel’s normalization agreements with the Arab Gulf States, as well as humanitarian aid to Gaza and the status of East Jerusalem, a topic that helped fuel the latest wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians in May.

“Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal that is being put in place in Vienna. We believe that the way to discuss these disagreements is through direct and professional conversations, and not through conferences. press, ”Lapid said in brief remarks ahead of the Rome meeting.

Iran and the United States have had indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the great powers that imposed restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned the deal and reimposed tough U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to respond by violating many of its restrictions.

Blinken told Lapid that Washington will remain in close contact with Israel on negotiations with Iran, US officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a nationalist at the top of a multi-party coalition, gave in to opposition from his conservative predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, whose project ceilings Israel deemed too lax with bomb-making potential.

Netanyahu’s particularly close ties to Trump followed an acrimonious relationship with his predecessor Barack Obama, who some critics said had alienated Democrats and compromised US bipartisan support for Israel.

Biden, since taking office on Jan.20, has repeatedly expressed Washington’s support for Israel, but has been more measured in his approach than Trump.

Lapid recognized the need for redress. “Over the past few years, mistakes have been made. Israel’s bipartisan position has been hurt. We will correct these errors together.

Blinken also reiterated Lapid Washington’s concerns over Israeli attempts to expel several Palestinian families to East Jerusalem, and the status of the city’s al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, US officials said.

Blinken also told Lapid about the need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, where 250 Palestinians were killed and dozens of buildings were destroyed last month by Israeli airstrikes.

Biden worked to mend ties with the Palestinians and abandon what they said was the United States’ one-sided policy toward the conflict. His administration has pledged to resume hundreds of millions of dollars in economic and humanitarian aid and to work to reopen the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington.

Israel’s normalization agreements with various Arab countries were also discussed. In his opening remarks, Blinken said he hoped more attendees would join them.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forged ties with Israel last year in deals brokered by the United States called the Abrahamic Accords, becoming the first Arab states in more than a quarter of a century to break. which was a long-standing taboo in the region.

Lapid, who also met Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Rome, is due to visit the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lapid called the deal historic and said: “I hope this will be the first in a long series.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Rome; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos