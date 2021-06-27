Parliamentarians criticize UK government’s economic recovery plan





The cornerstone of the UK government’s economic recovery efforts after the coronavirus pandemic lacks a clear direction, ministerial responsibility or a way to measure success, MPs warned in a report released Monday.

The House Business, Energy and Industry Strategy Committee expressed concern over the government’s growth plans that superseded the industrial strategy formulated by then Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017.

The strategy was scrapped by ministers in March and the committee said it was a “sudden and unexpected” move.

Labor Commission Chairman Darren Jones said it has resulted in “a short-term, unclear and unwelcome approach to industrial policy when businesses demand long-term consistency and clarity.”

The committee said in its report that its growth plans are “no more than a list of existing policy commitments, many of which are hopelessly delayed.”

The government’s 109-page document on the plan details its plans for infrastructure, technology and innovation, as well as the minister’s “leveling” agenda to spread economic prosperity across the UK, as well as its commitment to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050. I explained the promise. .

The 2017 Industry Strategy is incorporated into a 255-page document that aims to drive change to close the UK’s continuing productivity gap with competing countries.

The commission’s report said it was not known whether the growth plan would follow or deviate from part of the industry’s strategy.

“It is not clear which minister is responsible for the delivery, how outputs will be measured, and which aspects of the previous industry strategy will continue in what form. “, he added.

This has left many businesses “obscure about the future of the UK economy,” the committee said.

It also oversaw industrial strategy and criticized the government’s decision to eliminate the Industrial Strategy Committee chaired by Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England.

As part of an extensive survey of the UK’s post-pandemic economic growth prospects, the commission’s report made a set of recommendations, including a clear call for who was driving industrial policy in the UK.

The government said it should publish industrial policy indicators annually at the local and national level.

recommendation

The report also suggested that the government pledge to co-produce industrial policy with the delegated administrations and regional and regional leaders in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The committee acknowledged the fact that many companies do not have access to industry strategies and are not involved in day-to-day problems.

“There has been a lot of commendable policy from the government,” said Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, which represents 20,000 companies across engineering, manufacturing and industrial sectors. . . New emphasis has been placed on science, technology, innovation, and technological skills”, which “are separate and heterogeneous and do not appear to form part of an integrated plan across governments”.

“These initiatives should signal that manufacturing is lagging behind and integrated into a complete industry strategy that it can deliver over a period of at least 10 years,” he added.

Since the government’s industrial strategy was announced more than four years ago, “We have enacted legislation to end our contribution to climate change by 2050, we are paving a new path outside the European Union and we continue to face the Covid-19 pandemic. ”.

“So it was right for us to change our approach with a new growth initiative that sets up opportunities to drive economic growth across the UK, create jobs and support UK industry. This epidemic,” the government added.

