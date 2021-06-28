Masks in Israel, lockdown in UK and growing concern in US – deadline





Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to take a trip during the upcoming July 4 weekend, according to AAA. This is a 40% increase from the numbers reduced by last summer’s pandemic and a slight drop from 2019.

In the United States, people are also eating in restaurants again – without masks. The cinemas have reopened. Sports arenas and concert halls are fully booked. States – especially hard-hit areas like New York and California – have reopened. As CA Governor Gavin Newsom likes to say, “We’re back. “

For showbizzers, the movie festival season has begun, with Tribeca hosting an almost normal crowd over the past two weeks. A rescheduled Cannes is set to take place July 6-17, with Venice and Toronto on the itinerary for September. But in the midst of the return to normal, there are new notes of uncertainty.

The World Health Organization on Friday urged even fully vaccinated people to wear masks and socially distance themselves. WHO officials noted that much of the world remains unvaccinated and the highly contagious Delta variant is causing epidemics across the world.

Israel reinstated indoor mask requirements on Friday due to the spread of the variant. According to the Wall Street Journal, “About half of adults infected during an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Israel were fully inoculated with the Pfizer Inc. vaccine.” Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with around 80% of citizens over the age of 16 fully vaccinated.

The country’s number of daily new cases produced by the outbreak was only 200, but that was up from the 10 daily cases seen during most of June. Delta appeared to plow the immunity provided by the vaccine and also plague those with stronger immune systems. According to the WSJ, “Children under 16, most of whom have not been vaccinated, made up about half of those infected.”

A similar scenario has occurred in the UK A recent study from Imperial College London found that, while infections rose earlier this month, the increase was mainly due to unvaccinated young people, who are supposed to be less sensitive. The study found a 5-fold higher test positive rate in children aged 5 to 12 and adults aged 18 to 24 than in those aged 65 or older.

“There appears to be very good protection in the older age groups, where virtually everyone has been doubly vaccinated,” said lead author of the study, Paul Elliott. According to Johns Hopkins University, 48% of adults in the UK are fully vaccinated. In the United States, according to Hopkins, 46% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The oft-quoted UCSF Department of Medicine Chairman Dr Robert Wachter said this week: “I tend to see the UK as the US a month ahead: they seem to get the variants about a month before us, their vaccination rates were a bit ahead of the US, and hence the fact that the Delta variant went from a few cases to the dominant variant within a month or two in the UK means that this is most likely what is happening in the United States.

Dr Wachter went on to note that California had recently dropped many of its restrictions on masking and social distancing. “I suspect we’re going to be fine for a few months, but I have a feeling that in the fall, in parts of the United States that aren’t well vaccinated today, we’re going to start seeing flare-ups. . And the question is, are we going to have the political will to come back to a more restrictive existence. I think it’s going to be difficult to do.

The UK, after two weeks and the extension of its lockdown, recorded its highest number of daily cases on Wednesday since early February.

While the United States as a whole has yet to experience a similar spike in daily cases, according to the New York Times, many states have seen the largest increases over two weeks, including Nevada, Arizona, Missouri, Arkansas, Utah and Oklahoma. all have vaccination rates well below the national rate. And those rates do not include the roughly 15% of the U.S. population under the age of 12 who are not, at this time, eligible for Covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC estimates that the Delta variant accounted for just 2.7% of new cases on May 22. As of last week, it accounted for about 10% of new cases in the United States. Last week, that percentage rose to 20%, according to the White House Covid. advisor Dr Anthony Fauci.

Fauci said the proportion of new cases attributable to Delta in the United States is doubling every two weeks. So in two weeks that 20% of new cases will become 40%. At this rate, the variant would be close to 100% by the end of July.

“So you’d expect the doubling time, you know, in several weeks to a month or so, to be pretty dominant, that’s the sobering news,” Fauci said.

