Harrison wins U.S. high jump title





History links

Baton Rouge, La. It’s official. JuVaughn Harrison, aka Mr. Jumps, is heading to the Tokyo Olympics. Harrison won the US high jump title on Sunday afternoon with a winning clearance of 7 ‘7.75 “(2.33 meters).

It was an absolute heatwave on the track during the competition and temperatures were up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the high jump competition. The event was eerily similar to the SEC high jump competition that was held outdoors between Harrison and Darryl Sullivan of Tennessee as the two faced off.

Harrison was clean on his first five bars as he broke through clearances of 7 ‘3 “(2.21m), 7’ 4.25” (2.24m), 7 ‘5.25 “(2.27 m), 7 ‘6.50 “(2.30 m) and the final bar of 7’ 7.75” (2.33 m). Sullivan needed three tries to reach the height of 7 ‘4.25 “(2.24m) and that gave Harrison the advantage with fewer misfires.

Harrison and Sullivan both climbed a final height of 7 ‘7.75 “(2.33 m) before they could not climb a height of 7’ 8.75” (2.36 m). Harrison, who withdrew from the competition after two misses at the height of 7 ‘8.75 “, stopped him in the high jump as the long jump competition quickly approached and he had about 55 minutes to stand. prepare for this event. Sullivan attempted a 7 ’10 “(2.39m) bar but was not far from the clearing, and Shelby McEwen finished third with a clearance of 7’ 6.50” (2, 30m. McEwen went up to the height of 7’10 “as well but I had no luck in this bar either.

Shortly after the high jump ended, USA Track & Field announced that the competition had been postponed for several hours due to rising temperatures. It was around 105 degrees when the decision was made to postpone the competition until later Sunday night. So now Harrison will compete in the long jump at 10:30 p.m. CT / 8:30 p.m. PT in hopes of locking down his second bid in Tokyo. If he did, he would become the first man since Jim Thorpe (1912) to compete in both the long jump and the high jump at the Olympics. Thanks for the advice from Paul Swangard.

Other LSU representatives in action tonight are Terrance Laird (200m / 11.52pm PT) and Cassandra Tate (400m hurdles / 11:20 pm PT). Live coverage will air on NBC Sports Network.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos