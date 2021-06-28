US conducts airstrikes in Syria and Iraq against Iranian-backed militias





WASHINGTON The United States carried out airstrikes in Syria and Iraq against two Iranian-backed militias that the Pentagon said were carrying out drone attacks against American troops.

The Pentagon said operational and weapons storage facilities were struck near the Syrian-Iraqi border at three locations it said were used by the Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada militias.

The United States has taken necessary, appropriate and deliberate steps designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the action, which occurred around 6 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, or early Monday in the area.

The action was President Bidens’ second use of force in the region. In February, Biden ordered F-15E airstrikes in response to a rocket attack on the US coalition in Erbil, Iraq.

“The United States has taken necessary, appropriate and deliberate steps to limit the risk of escalation …”

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby

In the February episode, Mr Biden chose the more conservative option presented to him by military commanders, leading some observers to question whether this approach would be sufficient to deter further attacks by Shiite militias sponsored by Iran.

In recent months, the United States has become increasingly concerned that these militia groups were pursuing more sophisticated means of attacking American forces using unmanned drones, the Pentagon said.

The United States, along with other Western countries, has a small troop strength in Iraq to train and mentor the Iraqi military, which is still grappling with the remnants of the Islamic State force that captured Mosul. and other cities in 2014, but was defeated by the coalition Americans.

Mr Biden, after returning Sunday night to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, did not respond to questions shouted by reporters about the airstrikes.

A US official said the airstrikes were carried out by Air Force F-15s and F-16s. All three targets, two in Syria and one in Iraq, were hit, the official said.

The airstrikes, more extensive than that of February, came in response to five militia drone attacks directed against US forces in Iraq in recent months, the US official said.

The military action comes at a delicate time in the Biden administration’s relationship with Tehran. US negotiators tried to revive in talks in Vienna the 2015 agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program. Iran also elected a new outright president, Ebrahim Raisi, in June in a vote the US State Department called pre-fabricated.

In February, the Biden administration sent a confidential message to Tehran after its airstrike, a US official said at the time. U.S. officials did not provide details of the communication, but it came as the Biden administration publicly stated that it wanted to deter attacks by Shiite militias without escalating the conflict into a broader confrontation with Iran. A US official said a similar message would be sent this time around.

Kataib Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed group in Iraq that the United States says has long been organizing attacks on American forces. The United States accused the other targeted group, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, of launching the February rocket in Erbil and shortly after targeting sites associated with the group during that airstrike.

Areas near the Iraqi-Syrian border hit in the latest action have militia weapons storage facilities, a former US military official said, and are close to a main road that Iran uses to send weapons. arms to proxy groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

There is a strong consensus within the U.S. and Iraqi intelligence communities that Kataib Hezbollah is the primary operator of sophisticated drones, said Michael Knights of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

According to his tally, he added, there have been at least eight drone attacks directed against US forces in Iraq from April 14 to today.

Mr. Knights noted that the Trump administration carried out airstrikes on militia rocket storage and testing facilities in March 2020.

This time, the United States has given similar treatment to the militia drone industry, he said. But the airstrikes of 2020 did not stop the rocket attacks, and it is likely that these strikes will not stop the drone attacks either.

Write to Michael R. Gordon at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

