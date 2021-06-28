Resolution Foundation warns. UK Employment Plans





The strength of the UK job market and wage rates have been exaggerated this week, as the government is preparing to cut wage assistance schemes for retired workers, a new study finds.

The Resolution Foundation has warned of the danger of dangerous complacency. Because people still work less hours than before the epidemic and headline wage hikes were overblown.

According to a think tank analysis of 8,000 workers, total hours worked in the UK economy are still around 7% below pre-crisis levels, comparable to the depth of a recession. Annual wage increases are slower than before the pandemic hit Europe, he added.

Starting Thursday, the government’s coronavirus job retention plans will be curtailed. Employers must pay 10% of wages for unskilled workers, and the government must pay employers 70% of wages, up to a maximum. So far, the government has paid 80% of wages, and there is no mandatory contribution from employers. Furlough will be shut down completely on September 30th. According to the latest data available, by the end of April, 3.4 million people were still resting.

Bosses in some sectors of hospitality venues, such as restaurants and pubs, have complained about labor shortages as they reopen. Evidence of employment problems has fueled hopes for a rise in workers’ wages, and economists around the world are looking for early signs of inflation.

But the Foundation, which studies living standards, said it was absurd to describe the UK labor market as tepid and tight rather than overheated.

Average wage growth over the past two years has been only 2.2%, the foundation said. Official wage growth, which saw a surge of 5.6% year-over-year from March to April, was overstated by comparison with the primary lockdown, which brought much of the economy to a halt.

According to data from wage research firm Incomes Data Research, an analysis of wage settlements for 1.3 million workers showed that the median wage increase over the three months to May was only 2%. This is above the Bank of England target of 2% compared to the current inflation rate of 2.1%.

The UK economy is recovering rapidly after a deep and painful recession. said Gregory Thwaites, director of research at the Solving Foundation.

But these encouraging signs run the risk of growing a dangerous complacency as people overstate the health of the labor market and still underestimate the risks that lie ahead.

Kate Bell, head of economics for the trade union council, warned that evidence of significant pressure on wages is still limited. She said the cuts to the plans should be delayed for at least a month until restrictions on businesses are removed, including a full ban on nightclubs that reopen until July 19th.

No one knows how vulnerable Bell is right now. Many workers in the hospitality sector are still quiet. We don’t know what will happen to those companies and their workers.

Bell warns that TUC’s affiliate unions have seen evidence of worker shortages in certain professions, such as truck drivers and carers, but these look like isolated pockets.

A recovering labor market is not the same as a recovered labor market, Thwaites said. A labor shortage in the hospitality industry is not a big deal, and there is no real evidence of a new wage boom. Instead, these are just some of the bumpy rides that inevitably occur in a pandemic.

