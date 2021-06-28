US conducts airstrikes in Iraq and Syria





WASHINGTON The United States carried out airstrikes early Monday morning in Iraq and Syria against two Iranian-backed militias that the Pentagon said carried out drone strikes against US personnel in Iraq in recent weeks, said the Department of Defense.

Under President Bidens’ leadership, US military forces earlier in the evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in the Iraqi-Syrian border region, the spokesperson said. of the Pentagon, John F. Kirby, in a statement.

Mr Kirby said the facilities were used by Iranian-backed militias, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, to store weapons and ammunition to carry out attacks on places where Americans were in Iraq. . There were no immediate reports of casualties, but an after-action military review is underway, Pentagon officials said.

The strikes were the second time Mr Biden has ordered the use of force in the region. The United States carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria in late February against buildings belonging to what the Pentagon has called Iranian-backed militias responsible for attacks on American and allied personnel in Iraq.

The latest strikes were carried out by US Air Force fighter-bombers based in the region.

Pentagon planners have been collecting information for weeks about the sites and militia networks that use them, US officials said on Sunday. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefed Mr. Biden on attack options early last week, and Mr. Biden has approved the strike of the three targets, officials said.

The strikes came just over a week after Iran elected hard-line supporter Ebrahim Raisi as its next president.

The military action also came as negotiations to bring the United States and Tehran back into line with an international nuclear deal reached a critical juncture. President Donald J. Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, and Mr. Biden has sought to revive it.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Sunday discussed nuclear deal negotiations with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who said Israel had serious reservations about the deal, which eases sanctions against Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration blocked access to a myriad of Iranian-related websites after the nation staged a presidential vote to install Mr. Raisi, a close ally of the Supreme Leader of Governments religious, as its highest elected official.

Pressure has been mounting for weeks from Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as well as some of Mr Bidens’ top advisers and commanders, to retaliate against the drone threat posed to US diplomats and the 2,500 US troops in Iraq who train and advise the Iraqi forces.

At least five times since April, Iranian-backed militias have used small drones loaded with explosives that dive and crash into their targets in nightly attacks on Iraqi bases, including those used by the CIA and US special operations units, according to American officials. So far, no Americans have been injured in the attacks, but officials are concerned about the accuracy of drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs.

Drones are part of a rapidly evolving threat from Iranian proxies in Iraq, with militia forces specializing in the exploitation of more sophisticated weapons hitting some of the most sensitive US targets in attacks that eluded US defenses .

Iran, weakened by years of harsh economic sanctions, is using its proxy militias in Iraq to step up pressure on the United States and other world powers to negotiate a relaxation of these sanctions as part of a possible resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iraqi and US officials say Iran designed the drone attacks to minimize casualties and avoid provoking US retaliation.

U.S. officials said strikes on two targets in eastern Syria and a third just across the Iraqi border were carried out around 1 a.m. local time by a mixture of F-16s. and Air Force F-15Es based in the region.

The fighter-bombers dropped several 500-pound bombs and 2,000-pound satellite-guided munitions on each of the three structures. US officials said militias were using targeted sites in Syria primarily for storage and logistics; the affected site in Iraq was used to launch and recover the armed drones, which officials said were either made in Iran or used Iranian technology.

Mr Kirby and other administration officials called the strikes defensive, but key lawmakers asked for more details on Sunday.

Congress must be informed of these airstrikes without delay, said Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, who has led the fight to limit presidential war powers for a decade since the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. If the strikes were aimed at militias who were using drones to attack US personnel, it would be conventional self-defense action that is justified. But we need to know more.

Michael P. Mulroy, a former CIA officer and senior Middle East politician at the Pentagon, warned that with technology provided by Irans Quds Force, the foreign arm of Iran’s security apparatus, drones are rapidly becoming more sophisticated at a relatively low level. Cost.

This action should send a message to Iran that it cannot hide behind its proxy forces to attack the United States and our Iraqi partners, Mulroy said Sunday.

But Mr. Bidens’ top aides have also said they want to avoid the angry rhetorical blows and tit for tat threats that Mr. Trump has often engaged with Iran and its proxies in Iraq, and avoid l ‘Tensions escalate with Tehran as the White House tries to strike the nuclear deal.

The February airstrikes against the same militias were also a relatively small and carefully calibrated military response: seven 500-pound bombs dropped on a small cluster of buildings at an unofficial crossing point on the Syrian-Iraqi border used for smuggling of ‘weapons and fighters.

These previous strikes had taken place just beyond the Syrian border to avoid a diplomatic backlash against the Iraqi government. The same calculation influenced planning for Monday’s strike, two of the three targets were in Syria along the Iraqi border, and the third was just inside Iraqi territory. The strikes took place early Monday in part to avoid civilian casualties, officials said.

The United States has taken the necessary, appropriate and deliberate steps designed to limit the risk of escalation but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message, Kirby said.

It is unclear how the militias and Iran will react, and U.S. officials have said it is unlikely that the relatively small set of airstrikes will completely stop the militia attacks. After the February strikes, there was a lull in militia activity against US locations for several weeks, but then an even more dangerous threat emerged: small armed drones.

Jennifer Steinhauer, Julian Barnes and John Ismay contributed reporting.

