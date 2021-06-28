Is an invisible weapon targeting American diplomats? – 60 minutes





Catherine Werner, Commercial Officer of the Department of Commerce, promoted American companies from the American Consulate in Guangzhou, China. Today she says she suffers from nausea, dizziness and headaches. She says her sense of balance is off.

Robyn Garfield, also a commercial officer in the Department of Commerce, was stationed in Shanghai. In addition to nausea, dizziness and headaches, he says he has trouble remembering words.

State Department security officer Mark Lenzi worked at the Guangzhou Consulate. When he did, he said the gut-wrenching pain in his head was debilitating. He couldn’t sleep. “I was thinking, ‘What’s wrong with me? Something’s wrong,'” he said.

The three are among at least 15 US officials in China who say they suffered unexplained brain trauma after being attacked by a mysterious weapon. Previously, at least 25 Americans who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba said they had also suffered a stroke and had similar symptoms. And the Americans are not the only ones who have been attacked. According to the Canadian government, 15 Canadians were injured in Cuba, including diplomats and their families.

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Scott Pelley reports on the consequences of the attacks. Producers Michael Rey, Bob Anderson and Oriana Zill de Granados worked with Pelley on the report, which originally aired in 2019, for about a year, gathering evidence of what appears to be a hostile government plan to target Americans. abroad. In the video above, they told Ann Silvio of 60 Minutes Overtime that they wanted to hear from victims directly.

State Department security officer Mark Lenzi worked at the US Consulate in Guangzhou, China. He says he and his wife started to suffer after hearing strange noises in their apartment. Today, Lenzi wears prescription glasses as sensitivity to light is one of her persistent symptoms.

“It’s gone from being sort of a James Bond spy thriller to real victims – people who are really hurt, kids who have been hurt,” Rey said.

With so many unanswered questions, the producers say they approached the story with a sense of skepticism and admit that there may still be a cause for the symptoms they haven’t yet addressed. But they say they’ve been very careful to check everything they’ve reported and be clear about what they don’t know yet.

“Their stories are incredibly compelling,” said Zill de Granados. “And their medical records are incredibly convincing.”

Robyn and Britta Garfield say their family suffered a stroke while Robyn, a commercial officer with the Department of Commerce, was stationed in Shanghai. In addition to their symptoms, they say their children suffered from blurred vision and loss of balance.

Government employees were not the only ones targeted. Their spouses, children and pets also exhibited neurological symptoms after hearing strange sounds in their homes.

While some reports have claimed the victims were suffering from mass hysteria, not some sort of attack, the producers say their own reports do not confirm this.

“There are a lot of elements here that just rule out the idea that this is mass hysteria,” Zill de Granados said.

In addition to the victims who worked in China, the 60 Minutes team also spoke with a diplomat who said she was assaulted while working in Cuba. The producers say his description of the attack closely matches the stories they heard from government employees in China.

The woman, who asked 60 Minutes not to reveal her name, was the first Cuban victim to tell her story on camera. She told Pelley that she wanted Americans to know what happened to diplomats posted overseas. She also wanted to encourage other injured people to come forward and seek treatment.

“It’s not something you should have to live and suffer with on your own,” she said. “So it’s important that everyone hears this.”

In July 2019, a medical team from the University of Pennsylvania published a study on the brains of U.S. government personnel who developed neurological symptoms in Cuba. The study used advanced brain imaging and found “significant differences in brain tissue and connectivity” in the brains of diplomats. It was the first scientific evidence showing that diplomats had physical damage to the structure of their brains.

To watch Scott Pelley’s 60-Minute Report on Targeting Americans, click here.

The above video was originally posted on March 17, 2019 and was produced by Ann Silvio and Lisa Orlando. It was edited by Lisa Orlando and Sarah Shafer Prediger.

