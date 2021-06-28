Dollar gets off to a good start as US price data fails to allay inflation concerns





TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held steady on Monday after slightly lower-than-expected U.S. inflation did little to shake investor belief that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy if pressures on consumer prices continue to intensify.

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand US dollars are counted by a banker counting change at a bank in Westminster, Colorado, November 3, 2009. REUTERS / Rick Wilking / File Photo

The dollar index against six other major currencies held steady at 91.793, after recovering from Friday’s low of 91.524 hit in the wake of inflation figures.

The euro was little changed at $ 1.19385, struggling to regain the $ 1.20 level as the dollar consolidated at 110.80 yen, not far from Wednesday’s 15-month high of 110.105.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index in the United States, excluding the volatile components of food and energy, rose 0.5% after advancing 0.7% in April.

In the 12 months to May, the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, climbed 3.4%, the largest increase since April 1992.

Although inflation is expected to moderate towards the end of the year, signs of a tight labor market have kept many investors worried about wage-induced price pressures.

Among a series of economic indicators expected this week, Friday payroll data is a key target, with economists expecting a 675,000 non-farm payroll increase.

Depending on the outcome of the payroll data, the market may start to value more chances of a rate hike next year, said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

December 2022 Fed funds rate futures almost entirely anticipate a 0.25 percentage point rate hike by the end of next year.

The general mood around an ongoing economic recovery remained strong, as Republican Senate negotiators on an infrastructure deal were bullish on a bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion bill after President Joe Biden has withdrawn his threat to veto the measure unless a separate Democratic spending plan is also passed by Congress.

Cryptocurrencies rebounded from their weekend lows but ended the week lower.

Bitcoin was trading at $ 32,820, after falling 3.1% last week.

Ether hit $ 1,831, not far from Tuesday’s three-month low of $ 1,700, and recording its third consecutive week of loss.

The UK financial regulator said last week that Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity and has issued a warning to consumers regarding the platform.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos