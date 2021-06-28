UK weather: thunderstorms and heavy rain could threaten Wimbledon and UK vs Germany





Thunder and torrential rains are expected to hit parts of the UK, wreaking havoc on some sporting events in the UK.

The rainy season begins in England on Sunday night and can last for a week.

Stars who will play on Monday’s Wimbledon opening day may be forced off the court as scattered heavy rain is expected to continue through Monday.

Historically all matches have been postponed due to rain, but roof investments in Center Court and Court 1 in recent years mean that the unpredictability of British weather is less likely to affect the schedule.

The South will be stormy for the rest of the week, including Tuesday when England faces Germany at Wembley.

Truck going through floods earlier this month (Image: ROB WELHAM/McLELLAN)

Many supporters across the country, especially in the north, will be able to watch Euro 2020 matches in the sunshine.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology’s chief meteorologist Stephen Keats said there could be a reasonable amount of rain, at least occasionally, during matches in northern London.

The team faced a similar situation two weeks ago in a match against Scotland, which drew 0-0 in the group stage of the tournament.

Met Office weather map showing where thunderstorms fall (Image: Met Office)

Fans gathered at the stadium next week will hope the deluge doesn’t mean a loss to the three Lions, who, despite being the bookies’ favorite winners, face a tough test against rivals.

Despite the drizzle, temperatures will be mild overall with the dial expected to reach 19C at kickoff time.

Starting Wednesday, the rain will be drier and brighter as we head into the next weekend.

Despite the weather, the temperatures are still refreshing (Image: Alex Lentati/LNP)

Keats said: High pressures will continue for the rest of the week and will affect the weather in northern and central England and most of Ireland, but southern England, especially southeast, will be at risk of additional showers. .

With a wide eastern current, the North Sea coast is often cooler and sometimes more cloudy, with the best sunlight and sheltered west warmth.

