Olympic cast members Simone Biless come out of trials in the United States





ST. LOUIS A sea of ​​cell phones rose through the bleachers of the Americas Center Dome, focused on the awe-inspiring gymnast below, Simone Biles. Ushers and other event staff flocked from the lobby to the edge of the stands to take a look at her.

They wanted to see her, film her, enjoy her somehow the day she finished first at the US Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials, as expected, and secured a spot on her second team. Olympic, as expected. In Tokyo, she will defend her Olympic all-around title at the 2016 Games. If she wins gold again, Biles will be the first woman to achieve that feat in over 50 years.

And if she succeeds, her marathon winning streak will lengthen even further.

Biles, 24, hasn’t lost an all-around since 2013, when she was just 16 and not yet a quadruple Olympic gold medalist. That was long before she racked up 25 medals at the world championships to become the most decorated gymnast in history, long before she got so good that other gymnasts could only hope for a second. place in the general competition.

Based on their recent performances, especially in trials, a team of gymnasts was chosen on Sunday to be their supporting cast in Tokyo. Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum have been named to the squad that will compete alongside Biles in the team event, which the United States will seek to win for the third consecutive time at the Games. Two other gymnasts, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, were named to the Olympic team as individual competitors.

Biles and Lee secured automatic spots for the team by finishing first and second in the all-around practice. Carey had already secured his place due to his solid finish in the International Gymnastics Federations World Cup series. A US gymnastics committee took about 30 minutes to choose the other Olympians.

While Biles, Lee and Chiles were the favorites to make the squad, the last-place recipient for the team event in Tokyo was the biggest unknown before the trials. In the end, McCallum, 18, of Isanti, Minn., Received the spot because his high scores gave the USA team the best chance of winning the gold medal. She finished fourth in the all-around, with solid finishes in all events.

Essentials of the Summer Olympics

Sunisa Lee, 18, of St. Paul, Minn., Had focused on attending the Tokyo Olympics for years, and on Sunday night she did it for her father, just as she envisioned.

John Lee, her father, watched the arena from his wheelchair, in awe of Sunisa’s maturity and skill. This was only Sunisa’s second competition he had watched live since falling from a ladder in 2019 and injuring his spine. At the national championships this month, John Lee, who is paralyzed from the chest down, said he couldn’t be prouder of Sunisa and how she has been able to excel at her sport since her accident.

Sunisa Lees’ ultimate goal is to win an Olympic gold for her father, and she might just do it, but he can’t make it to Tokyo to see it happen. No international spectators are allowed at the Games, so John Lee will have to marvel at his daughter from afar. She has a good chance of winning a gold on uneven bars, the one event that is Biless weakness.

Sunday night, Biles was far from perfect on more than the uneven bars. She wobbled and wobbled on the four-inch-wide balance beam before grabbing it with her hands and then jumping to the ground. She had jumps on the landings of her two chests. On the floor exercise, in which she flew so high on her tumbling passes that she seemed to threaten to scratch the roof, she went out of bounds twice.

Her teammate, Chiles, 20, of Vancouver, Wash., Stepped in to ensure consistency. So far this year, Chiles has performed 24 of 24 routines without major errors, an incredible accomplishment in a sport with such a tiny margin for error. When she got through her floor exercise routine to end her night, she leaned over and put her hands on her knees in a mixture of relief and euphoria. She had done everything to show the selection committee that she deserved a trip to Tokyo. And that turned out to be more than enough.

At Biless’s invitation, Chiles moved to Texas in 2019 to train with Biles to get out of his gymnastics rut. It now seems like the best decision she has ever made. She and Biles have become as close as family both in and out of the gym, and Chiless’ sister Jazmin even applied duo makeup and styled their hair for the trials.

Fans who filled the arena took photos and videos of Biles in this makeup and hairstyle. And after Biles completed his last event of the night, the floor exercise, the crowd rose to a standing ovation to greet her.

One night when Biles wasn’t perfect, she was still the biggest star.

