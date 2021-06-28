



UK tax authorities have launched nearly 13,000 investigations into the government’s use of coronavirus business support schemes, including possible fraud and other rule violations.

Law firm BLM, which disclosed data on its HM Revenue & Customs survey as part of its freedom of information request, said the number of surveys could rise sharply in the future.

These data relate to so-called compliance interventions by the HMRC related to eating out to help governments use additional programs, plan to support self-employment income, and measure meal subsidies.

These interventions are investigations undertaken by the HMRC to protect or recover funds lost due to fraud, tax evasion and evasion, and other rule violations.

The HMRC’s 12,828 interventions cover the period through the end of March. The highest number of interventions, at 7,384, were related to retreat plans, with 5,020 for self-employed programs and 424 for eating out.

Separate data obtained by the Financial Times showed that HMRC had received 28,444 reports of potential fraud as of the beginning of this month. Not all of these are expected to lead to an investigation.

The HMRC has criminal investigation powers similar to other UK law enforcement agencies, including arrest functions.

So far, eight people have been arrested as a result of investigations into the fraudulent use of coronavirus business support schemes.

The 12,828 investigations conducted by the HMRC are just a few of the more than 1 million businesses that have used the FLOWER scheme to pay the company’s workers worth around £64 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HMRC has previously said it expects to recover approximately £1 billion of additional funds in fraudulent or accidental ways over the next two years.

Iskander Fernández, a partner at BLM and a professional white-collar crime and investigation attorney, said, “It is unlikely that we will see an immediate wave of arrests and prosecutions because the HMRC takes time to write cases. But given that there are currently thousands of interventions going on, this is not the case.”

HMRC said: “We are taking strong action to tackle fraud. We’ve now opened over 12,000 inquiries to claimants who suspect they’ve kept more than they’re entitled to. We also launched a small number of criminal investigations.”

Tax authorities have approximately 1,250 employees in the Taxpayer Protection Task Force to deal with fraud and errors related to Covid-19 business support schemes.

In the March budget, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to invest £100m in the task force.

HMRC staff are looking for different ways to identify outright scams that can be difficult to spot.

For example, employees scrutinize debit and credit card payments received from businesses to identify the amount of transactional activity that occurs and compares that to full claims. You can show your business that you have worked by claiming that the employee has a head up.

HMRC employees found that, in some cases, companies with more sales than before the pandemic shook all employees.

One restaurant business switched to takeaway during the closure and charged the maximum payout despite applying to eat out to help with planning.

HMRC also cross-references claims about various coronavirus business support schemes to identify scammers.

