Yemen reports massive losses from drone strikes to British defense minister | Yemen





Relatives of people killed in drone strikes in Yemen have sent a letter to the defense minister asking if Britain was involved in the murder and asking to see him.

Families said the US-targeted drone strikes have resulted in a huge loss of loved ones, including children, and they are demanding to know what role Britain has played.

Among the survivors, the al-Ameri and al-Taishi families lost 34 relatives, nine of whom lost their youngest child in three months in a series of strikes spanning several years. They included a 2013 US drone attack at the wedding of Abdullah al-Ameri and Warda al-Taisy.

The Guardian’s letter to this Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace says: The loved ones taken away from us are not collateral damage or casualties of war. We are far from the battlefield and have no affiliation with armed groups of any kind. Can we come face-to-face that Britain has played no role in the missile attack that shattered our family?

We would like to know. Was the UK involved in the strike that killed our family? Did the British intelligence service join the strike? Was my family chosen to die at a US base on British territory? And do British pilots carry out surveillance missions that continue to threaten our communities?

The US drone program has been criticized for being illegal. The extent of Britain’s role has long been a matter of concern, with the government’s deliberate denial.

A letter from a customer of the charity Reprieve indicates that the UK government is fighting to keep its policy aiding the US targeted drone strikes in secrecy. Reprieve is seeking full disclosure of a UK-targeted policy governing assistance provided to UK partners and US bases under the Freedom of Information Act, but that attempt has so far been rejected.

Signers say they have not only lost a loved one, but they have left a legacy of fear, with a buzzing noise that is a constant reminder that a strike could end our lives in an instant without warning.

Ahmed bin Ali Jaber, 31, said his uncle Salem (a teacher) and cousin Weild (a police officer) were both killed when a missile hit the town in 2012. Every time a drone flies over my head, I’m afraid.

I can’t even begin to explain how painful and so horrific the incident was. It was a day the whole town will never forget, he said. We want to live in peace. I know the UK is a democracy, and if the UK government has a role to play in supporting the US drone program, I hope that such a peaceful town will not accept that it still lives in fear.

Bereaved signers acknowledge that in-person meetings are not possible due to Covid travel restrictions, so ask Wallace to meet via Zoom.

Another signer, Adel al Manthari, said he was the only strike survivor that paralyzed him, killing four of his family in 2018: I wasn’t responsible for the drone attacks that paralyzed me for three years. Now I understand that the British may have intervened. Will you give your partners accountability? [the US] don’t you

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said: When the defense secretary receives this letter, it will review it and respond through appropriate channels.

