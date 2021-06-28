Tokyo Olympics: Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner are part of the US gymnastics team; Kara Eaker a substitute





During her three years at the University of Utah, MyKayla Skinner was nothing short of a superstar.

She won national championships as a collegiate gymnast, pulled off an unreal number of routines, and left everyone who watched her compete in awe. As retired Utah gymnastics trainer Megan Marsden said in April two years ago, she is a freak of nature, incredibly consistent and still amazing.

It wasn’t enough for Skinner, however. Not after coming so close to being a part of the United States women’s gymnastics team for the 2016 Olympics, before being named a replacement. That close call stayed with her, even though she dominated as Red Rock, and motivated her to postpone her final season in Utah in hopes of making the trip to Tokyo in 2020 as a member of the team. American.

You work for it all your life and when you don’t hit that goal, which you really want, deep down in your head you want to try again, she said at the time. And you want to make it happen this time. … I love to compete for the University of Utah, but I always thought of the Olympics. I would like to try to compete for my country. I see the opportunity to get an Olympic place as a chance of my life.

It might come a year later than expected, but Skinners’ dream has finally come true.

Skinner was named to the United States on Sunday night following the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, along with Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, new Utah gymnast Grace McCallum and Jade Carey.

Biles, Lee, Chiles and McCallum make up the four-member US team, while Skinner and Carey will both travel to Tokyo to compete as individuals (we’ll talk about that in a bit).

Alternates include Kayla DiCello, new Utah gymnast Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong.

Congratulations to the substitute gymnasts also on their way to Tokyo!

Kayla DiCelloKara EakerEmma MalabuyoLeanne Wong

USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 28, 2021

I was really trying to have a positive vibe, Skinner told NBC after stepping out on the floor with his new teammates. When (USA Team Head Coach) Tom (Forster) walked into the room, I was like maybe the team, maybe the individual. I was hoping for one of the two and it finally happened. All of my hard work paid off.

As an individual competitor, Skinner will participate in the all-around competition on the first day of qualifying. She will be able to compete for medals in any event where she finishes in the top 36 (she must be one of the top two American competitors on the events). As an individual competitor, she will not be part of the team competition.

It didn’t matter to Skinner, however, whose emotions naturally spilled over after a trip that included hospitalization for pneumonia following a COVID-19 infection and a debilitating injury (a bone spur in his foot aggravates his Achilles tendon).

It was super touching, she said, before yelling Hey, mom! I did it!

It was so intense, she added, especially going back to 2016. Thank you all. You have been amazing. I love you all.

Skinner isn’t the only Red Rock to make it to Tokyo. McCallum, who will make his Utah debut this winter with Eaker, clinched the fourth and final spot on the U.S. four-member squad, in part thanks to an outstanding performance on day two of the Olympic trials on Sunday which l left in fourth place behind only Biles, Lee and Chiles.

It’s amazing, said McCallum. I cannot thank my friends and family enough for their support over the years.

A native of Isanti, Minnesota, McCallum made the United States National Team in 2018 and 2019, and despite having surgery earlier this year, he continued to improve before and during trials. Olympic.

Her constant improvement played a role in her nomination to the team, although Skinner was actually slightly ahead of her when it came to the computer models used by the selection committee to choose which gymnasts went to Tokyo.

As a committee, we didn’t think it was worth changing the integrity of the process for a few tenths, Forster explained. It was a great competition. The athletes have done wonders. Our goal was for the athletes to choose themselves … Between Grace and MyKayla there were tenths of points between them at the (American) Championships, and this weekend over the two-day period Grace finished fourth , that’s how we decided.

McCallum and Eaker are arguably part of the largest signing class in Utah gymnastics history. Utah head coach Tom Farden noted that the day the duo signed their letters of intent is a good day. It is a rarity for us. Unless I miscalculated, we’ve never had two American World Champions in the same recruiting class.

We’ve had world champions MyKayla and Ashley (Postell) before, but they were the unique person in their class. This is a very special recruiting class. We could not be more proud of a collective effort to get these athletes, these world champions, to get involved.

Now that McCallum has made the US Olympic team, those feelings ring more true than ever.

Eaker, for his part, will fill the role of deputy. In the event of a serious illness or injury to any of the six main athletes before the Olympics, she could be called.

It was a nervous, butterfly-like feeling, she said, describing the ordeal of waiting to hear the team’s name. It means so much to me.

As the competition closed on Sunday, no one was sure which gymnasts would be named to the squad other than Biles and Lee, who were sure to qualify by finishing among the top two competitors.

McCallum has arguably had arguably the best day two of the Olympic Trials of anyone not called Biles, Lee and Chiles, including some great performances on vault and bars.

Eaker also had his moments, especially on beam, his strongest event by far.

It was Skinner, however, who drew the biggest cheers, not to mention a few tears, as she performed her final event.

