Bank of England profits cut by more than half





The UK’s biggest bank revenues are down more than half from last year, according to a ranking of the world’s largest lenders released today.

UK lenders included in The Bankers Top 1,000 World Banks 2021 saw revenues down 53%.

The losses are due to the severe damage the pandemic has done to the UK economy and Brexit uncertainty.

The ranking is based on Tier 1 capital, a major measure of bank strength.

Joy Macknight, editor of The Banker, said: The UK banking industry has faced serious headwinds over the past year as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit uncertainty have eroded profitability.

HSBC Top 10 European Banks

HSBC is the only European bank to be in the top 10 in the world for the 10th year in a row.

The UK’s top five banks all saw sharp declines in pre-tax profits last year.

HSBC’s pre-tax profit fell 34.2% and Barclayss’s pre-tax profit fell 28.72%.

Lloyds Banking Group has absorbed the hardest hit, with the UK’s top five banks losing 71.72% in pre-tax profit.

Standard Charter fell 56.56% and NatWest Group switched from gain to loss.

HSBC is the only European lender included in the world’s top 10 banking powerhouses to have weathered the pressures of the pandemic.

According to the rankings, the world’s largest banks remain resilient despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

The world’s largest lender added 12.7% to their joint Tier 1 equity to reach $9.9trn, an all-time high.

Total assets rose 16% to $148.6 trillion and deposits rose 17.1% to $93.9 trillion.

McKnight added: Although profits have shrunk worldwide and the balance sheets of many banks contain provisions for expected loan losses, the global banking industry is holding up better than ever and capitalization is better than ever.

The banking sector also performed better during the pandemic compared to the financial crisis.

Gross profit for the top 1000 banks declined 19.2% year-over-year, down significantly from 85.3% in 2009.

European banks suffer from low interest rates

Poor economic growth and a record low interest rate environment have put downward pressure on the profitability of Western European banks.

Among Europe’s largest economies, banks’ pre-tax profit fell 43.71% in Germany, 75.72% in Italy and 47.67% in the Netherlands, while France fell 11.61%.

Spain posted negative pre-tax profits as its biggest banks, Banco Santander and Bankia, moved from gains to losses.

Despite having fewer banks than the US in the rankings, China currently has almost double the volume of Tier 1 capital ($2.96trn) as the US ($1.58trn).

Profits in China rose 5.2%, while the US and Western Europe fell 31.5% and 41.8%, respectively.

