How Britain with Delta Variants is America’s Blueprint





Medical staff Mantra Nguyen installs new oxygen masks for patients in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Nakamura Go | Getty Images News | Getty Images.

Delta ‘biggest threat’ to US

The first thing to note is how quickly the delta strain spreads across the UK.

In a relatively short time, this strain replaced the alpha strain and became dominant in the country (Delta accounted for 90% of all infections in mid-June, according to a government study), despite advanced vaccination rates in the UK.

Meanwhile, cases caused by the delta strain currently account for about 20% of newly diagnosed cases in the United States, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Adviser.

Fauci warned last week that the Delta strain will become the dominant Covidstrain in the country in a few weeks, citing the UK as a precedent. “It just exploded in the UK,” Fauci told NBC’s “TODAY” show. “It has gone from a small strain to over 90% of the strains currently isolated in the UK.

He said the strain doubles in about two weeks. “So you can expect to double that in weeks to a month or so. That’s huge news.”

Fauci has already warned that deltas appear to “follow the same pattern” as alphas. “Similar to the situation in the UK, the delta variant currently poses the biggest threat to attempts to eliminate Covid-19 in the US,” he said.

In the UK, infections caused by delta spread rapidly among young people and the elderly who have not yet been vaccinated. Similarly in the United States, concerns that the delta could spread rapidly in southern areas where vaccination has been delayed, NBC News reported Sunday.

Concerns about delta transformation are not unique to the United States. In Australia, Sydney has been closed for two weeks over the weekend amid growing tensions. The Australian government’s Covid response team will meet on Monday to discuss the spread of the virus and possible further restrictions.

vaccination rush

With the outbreak of a new infection largely blamed on the delta strain, the UK government has accelerated the final phase of its vaccination program for people over the age of 18.

We hope that boosting vaccinations will help prevent the wild spread of the strain. Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are highly effective against hospitalization of the delta strain, according to an analysis by Public Health England published on June 21.

To date, nearly 60% of all adults in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine, and in the US, 56% of the population aged 18 and over are fully vaccinated. The UK has not yet approved Covid immunization for youth, unlike the US, which provides the vaccine to people 12 and older.

While vigilant about how infections are spreading in the UK, the US also wants to speed up immunization. But it could take more time than the White House wants.

The Biden administration said on Tuesday that 70% of adults in the United States will not reach their goal of getting more than one vaccination by July 4.

White House Covid Tsar Jeff Zienz said the administration has reached its 70% target for the population over 30 and will reach its target for the population over 27 by July 4th. Zients said US officials are working with state and local leaders to reach young people.

“We think it will take a few more weeks to reach 70% of all adults with at least one injection, including children aged 18 to 26,” he said.

-CNBC’s Nate Rattner and Dawn Kopecki contributed to reporting this story.

